Solartis Joins AAIS Partner Program, Accelerating Insurance Product Deployment

Solartis to offer AAIS Members a faster, smarter path to market with integrated bureau content.

Solartis's solutions, paired with AAIS’s trusted bureau content, will help our Members deploy products faster and operate with greater confidence in compliance and accuracy.” — Werner Kruck, AAIS President & CEO

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to announce that Solartis has joined the AAIS Partner Program. Solartis provides AI‑enabled, low‑code policy administration solutions that streamline product configuration, reduce operational effort, and support regulatory compliance.“We are happy to announce our collaboration with AAIS. This engagement combines AAIS’s trusted, up-to-date bureau content with Solartis’s modern, AI-enabled platform,” said Nick Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Solartis. “Together, we are streamlining the delivery and configuration of AAIS-based insurance products, enabling carriers and MGAs to bring products to market faster, with improved compliance and less effort.”By joining the AAIS Partner Program, Solartis gives AAIS Members access to cutting-edge tools that simplify and modernize insurance product delivery. Through Solartis Insure, an end-to-end policy administrative platform, and Solartis Builder, a low-code configuration toolkit, carriers and MGAs can rapidly deploy AAIS-based products without extensive IT resources and DevOps support. This streamlined, scalable system content and AAIS’s pre-configured forms, rating, and statistical content to accelerate speed to market, maintain regulatory compliance with continuously updated bureau content, and reduce operational efficiency – empowering AAIS Members to innovate quickly while controlling costs.“We are thrilled to have Solartis join the AAIS Partner Program,” said Werner Kruck, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “Their solutions, paired with AAIS’s trusted bureau content, will help our Members deploy products faster and operate with greater confidence in compliance and accuracy.”The AAIS Partner Program connects Member carriers and MGAs with select technology and service providers that support speed, innovation, and regulatory alignment. To learn more about how AAIS Partners like Solartis can help optimize business operations, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement team at membership@AAISonline.com.About SolartisSolartis helps P&C insurers and MGAs launch, manage, and scale insurance products with speed and agility. At the center is Solartis Insure, a cloud-native, microservices-based platform that supports the full policy lifecycle across personal and commercial lines. Enhanced with AI, the platform improves usability, accuracy, and decision-making while reducing manual effort. Its standout feature, Solartis Builder, is a low-code toolkit that enables rapid configuration of rates, coverages, business rules, forms, and documents—ideal for both business users and developers. Solartis Insure supports admitted and non-admitted products, including current bureau content, and integrates easily with existing systems via open APIs. Whether accelerating product launches or transforming policy operations, Solartis gives insurers flexibility and intelligence to grow smarter and faster. Learn more at solartis.com.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.###Media Contacts:SolartisCarol McKenzieSolartiscmckenzie@solartis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.