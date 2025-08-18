Texas Construction Defect Center Urges a Owner of a New Custom Home in Houston with Significant Construction Defects and an Unresponsive Homebuilder to Call for Possible Assistance-Don't Get Left Holding the Bag

The types of homeowners we want to help purchased a new custom-built home or an expensive home in a subdivision built since 2023 that has construction defects-as would like to discuss at 866-714-6466.” — Texas Construction Defect Center

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Construction Defect Center says, "We have been assisting homeowners resolve construction defects nationwide for two decades and because of the explosive growth in Texas we are now offering our services to homeowners in the Lone Star State starting with Houston. Last year there were over 50,000 building permits issued in Houston with most of these permits being focused on residential construction. The types of homeowners we would like to help are people who purchased a new custom-built home or an expensive home in a subdivision built since 2023 that has construction defects-and a homebuilder who has the home buyer on ignore as we are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"The type of homeowner we are trying to help in the Houston Metro Area is one who has notified their homebuilder of construction defects in their home via e-mail or mail and the homebuilder has ignored the homebuyer, or the homebuilder has been unresponsive about the construction defects as we would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. We are interested in hearing from new home buyers with construction defects throughout all of the Houston Metro including those in the Woodlands, Katy, Sugar Land, Pearland, Conroe, Cypress, Tomball, Richmond, Humble and Spring." https://Texas.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

When the Texas Construction Defect Center mentions construction defects they mean a home with the following types of issues:

* Water leaks because of improperly installed or defective stucco, brick or siding.

* Improperly installed windows that create water leaks.

* Exterior doors that were improperly installed that lead to water leaks.

* Air conditioning-heat pump equipment that was improperly installed.

* Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

* Defective wood flooring that has splintered or cracked.

* Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

* Single family custom homes, or expensive homes newer subdivisions that now have mold because the building was not protected during the framing/drywall process, or the home has roof-window-door leaks.

* Improperly installed or defective wood fascia board or wood trim.

* Improper exterior calking of exterior siding that leads to water leaks and mold.

* Framing issues.

* Plumbing issues.

The Texas Construction Defect Center's services are free, again they are focused on custom home buyers in Houston who purchased an expensive custom home or a high-end home in a subdivision that has the types of construction defects listed. The home must only be a few years old, and the homeowners must have documented proof they have tried to mail/email the homebuilder with information about the home's construction defects. "If this sounds like you-please give us a call and we will try to help. For more information a new home buyer in Houston is welcome to call the Texas Construction Defect Center at 866-714-6466.” https://Texas.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The Construction Defect Center is premier advocate in the United States for homeowners stuck with significant construction defects in newer homes. The group has active initiatives in Texas, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona. https://ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

