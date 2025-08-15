Join MDC for a free fishing night at Cosmo-Bethel Park in Columbia on Aug. 27.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Anyone of any age of skill level can enjoy fishing, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can show you how. At this free event on Aug. 27, participants will have the opportunity to catch and release fish from 6-8 p.m. at Cosmo-Bethel Park in Columbia. Staff will assist new anglers with how to cast, bait a hook, and properly handle fish. Fishing poles, tackle boxes, and bait will be provided. All participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should plan to meet with MDC staff at the pavilion closest to the west side of the pond.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tj. Participants will not need a fishing permit for this event. Questions can be directed to Madeline Cox at Madeline.Cox@mdc.mo.gov. Cosmo-Bethel Park is located at 4500 Bethel St, Columbia, MO 65203.