MEF5: The World's First Interplanetary Music Festival to Land in Las Vegas in 2027

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A visionary leap into the future of live entertainment is officially underway. Set to debut in 2027, Mega Extraterrestrial Fest V (MEF5) will transform Las Vegas into a cosmic playground for music lovers and experience seekers around the globe. Billed as “the world’s first extraterrestrial brand,” MEF5 is a three-day, 11-hour-a-day immersive spectacle that blends electronic music, cinematic storytelling, original characters, and multisensory technology into a never-before-seen festival experience.At the helm of this groundbreaking initiative is Lucas Pina, former head of SBS Entertainment and Creator and CEO of 360 Worldwide Entertainment (360WWE). MEF5 is the culmination of over seven years of visionary development and is designed for what Pina calls the “SER -SER Generation”—a new, non-violent, purpose-driven global community connected through sound, story, and technology on a truly interplanetary scale.“It’s a cosmic fantasy genre that integrates philosophy, spirituality, science, and technology,” said Pina. “Through these four narratives, we aim to provide accessible insights from a non-violent perspective, fostering a new community that identifies as the SER -SER Generation.”Set in a multiverse of five fictional universes that predate the Big Bang, MEF5 will introduce 25 original DJ characters performing music crafted by award-winning producers, alongside 15 world-renowned guest DJs handpicked for their artistic alignment with the MEF5 vision.“Inspired by the cosmos and life beyond our planet, the festival is a spectacle that blends global electronic music with exclusive DJs, magical and immersive sounds, and an original narrative,” Pina added.At the heart of the festival is SILVER, a proprietary technology developed exclusively by 360WWE. SILVER—standing for Sensorial, Immersion, Live, Virtual, Experience, and Reality—delivers a fully integrated and emotionally charged experience, from stage design and digital content to gastronomy and augmented reality.“SILVER is more than a technical tool, it’s a methodology that transforms every festival component into a living part of the multiverse,” said Pina. “It transcends traditional festivals, introducing a new cultural language for the emerging era.”Jere Harris, four-time Tony Award winner and General Producer of MEF5, brings decades of high-level theatrical and immersive experience to the project. As Founder and Executive Chairman of PRG (Production Resource Group), Harris is known for major productions including EFX at MGM Las Vegas and Broadway’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.Joining him is James Lehner, also of PRG, who serves as Co-General Producer. Lehner’s renowned experience includes iconic attractions such as Terminator 2: 3D and Star Trek: The Experience at the Las Vegas Hilton—further cementing PRG’s key role in the execution of MEF5’s ambitious vision.Produced in collaboration with entertainment leaders MGM Resorts, PRG, SBS Entertainment, Weta Workshop, and MIO Design NYC, MEF5 is expected to attract over 250,000 attendees from around the world. The executive team also includes John Fragomeni ( Global president of 360worldwide entertainment), Grace Roeder Oppenheimer (President of Mergers and Acquisitions), and Luis Pascual (Chief Creator of the Scenic Experience).“MEF5 is more than the birth of a new festival; it marks the beginning of a new era in global entertainment,” Pina emphasized. “It’s a call to new generations to inhabit a story that unfolds live, expands through video games, amplifies via apps, is shared on social media, and is felt in every fiber of the body.”From Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, MEF5 launches not just an event, but a movement. With its blend of art, music, technology, and spiritual storytelling, it opens a cultural, symbolic, and sensory portal to the future of festivals.

