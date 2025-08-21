Mayfield's Cubs Club Offering Free Reading and Literacy App for District Kids Ages Birth to 5

Mayfield City Schools, through its Cubs Club Early Learning Program, is proud to announce a new partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance® literacy platform.

MAYFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayfield City Schools , through its Cubs Club Early Learning Program, is proud to announce a new partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance , a nationally recognized early literacy and language development platform. This initiative will provide all Mayfield families with children ages birth to five years old with free access to engaging, research-based resources that build strong foundations in reading, vocabulary, and cognitive development.The collaboration reflects Mayfield’s commitment to ensuring that every child enters school prepared to succeed. Families will receive access to Footsteps2Brilliance’s interactive digital library and learning activities, while Mayfield’s highly qualified teachers can use the program’s data insights to make informed decisions that further support Kindergarten readiness.“Early childhood is the foundation for lifelong learning,” said Mayfield Preschool Principal Nicki Rucci, who is leading this first-of-its-kind initiative alongside Millridge Elementary Principal Ali Ciccone. “Our partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance empowers families with resources that make learning at home and school both fun and impactful.”Footsteps2Brilliance will enhance the district’s existing Cubs Club Early Learning programs, encouraging families to engage daily in reading and skill-building activities. Progress tracking and milestone celebrations will help parents see their child’s growth as critical literacy and math skills take shape.“Increasing readiness for our students by engaging with families early on allows us to build strong literacy and math foundations while strengthening our community’s shared commitment to education,” said Ms. Ciccone. “Together, we can make a measurable impact on early learning—giving children a strong start and families the tools to support their growth. We are fortunate to have a district, leadership team, and Board who believe in investing in early childhood education and Kindergarten preparedness.”To access Footsteps2Brilliance resources, Scan the QR code or visit https://myF2B.com . For more information about this partnership, contactAli Ciccone (aciccone@mayfieldschools.org) or Nicki Rucci (nrucci@mayfieldschools.org).About Mayfield City SchoolsMayfield City Schools serves students in Mayfield Village Mayfield Heights Highland Heights and Gates Mills Ohio. The district is recognized for its innovative programs strong community partnerships and dedication to the academic and personal success of every student. Guided by its mission to inspire challenge and empower Mayfield fosters a learning environment where all students can thrive.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a national leader in early literacy innovation offering a bilingual ecosystem of mobile first solutions designed to accelerate academic achievement from birth through 3rd grade. Through its Model Innovation Community framework Footsteps2Brilliance empowers schools families and community leaders to work together to ensure that every child becomes a strong confident reader.

