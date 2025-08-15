- Utah's Employment Summary: January 2025

SALT LAKE CITY (March 12, 2025) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for January 2025 increased an estimated 1.9% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 32,800 jobs since January 2024. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,748,000.

January’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.2%. Approximately 59,230 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s December unemployment rate has been revised to 3.3%. The January national unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point at 4.0%.

"Utah's labor market enters 2025 on a strong footing, with broad job growth across industries,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. "The state’s already low unemployment rate decreased in January after holding steady for the last seven months, showing continued tightness in the labor market."

Utah’s January private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 1.6%, or a 23,100 job increase. Seven of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (12,200 jobs), construction (7,500 jobs) and manufacturing (3,000 jobs). Trade, transportation and utilities (-2,200 jobs), information (-400 jobs), and professional and business services (-400 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.

###