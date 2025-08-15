- Utah's Employment Summary: May 2025

SALT LAKE CITY (June 20, 2025) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for May 2025 increased an estimated 2.5% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 42,900 jobs since May 2024. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,786,000.

April’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.2%. Approximately 58,220 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s April unemployment rate is unrevised at 3.1%. The May national unemployment rate is unchanged at 4.2%.

“Utah continues to experience strong job growth, particularly in the private sector,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While the unemployment rate saw a slight increase, the state’s economy remains robust.”

Utah’s May private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 2.3%, or a 33,400 job increase. Eight of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (18,000 jobs), construction (7,800 jobs) and manufacturing (3,200 jobs). Trade, transportation and utilities (-3,100 jobs), and other services (-1,200 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.

