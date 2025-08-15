- Utah's Employment Summary: July 2025

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 15, 2025) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for July 2025 increased an estimated 2.3% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 40,300 jobs since July 2024. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,763,600.

July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.3%. Approximately 60,517 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s June unemployment rate is unrevised at 3.2%. The July national unemployment rate is up a tenth of a percentage point at 4.2%.

“Robust job growth continues to fuel economic momentum, even as we see early signs of moderation in hiring trends” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While the unemployment rate has edged up slightly, it remains near historic lows, underscoring the resilience of our labor market.”

Utah’s July private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 2.1%, or a 31,100 job increase. Seven of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (19,600 jobs), construction (4,900 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (4,800 jobs). Trade, transportation and utilities (-2,200 jobs), and other services (-800 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.