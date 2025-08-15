New EMA Research Highlights Keeper Security’s Strength in Modern Privileged Access Management

Keeper customers report easier deployments and stronger security controls compared to other PAM vendors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announces the release of a new global survey report from Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), Beyond the Vault: Elevating Privileged Access Management in the Modern Enterprise. The independent survey and report evaluates eight major PAM platforms and identifies Keeper as a leader in deployment ease, security architecture and customer satisfaction.With 69% of organisations adopting PAM primarily to prevent credential theft and mitigate cyber threats, solutions based on zero-trust and zero-knowledge principles are increasingly critical to enforce continuous identity verification and secure sensitive data. The EMA survey, based on responses from cybersecurity professionals actively using eight leading PAM platforms, found that Keeper customers experience faster deployments, stronger adherence to zero-trust principles and higher overall satisfaction compared to users of other PAM solutions.Key findings include:• 60% of Keeper customers report their PAM platform as truly “zero-knowledge” and “zero-trust by design,” nearly double the 35% reported by users of other platforms.• 60% of Keeper users describe deployment as “very easy,” compared to just 22% of the users of other PAM solutions.• Only 15% of Keeper customers require dedicated staff to manage deployment and integration, versus nearly 40% of users of other providers - significantly reducing IT resource strain often seen in UK councils, NHS trusts, and educational institutions.• 75% of Keeper users are “very satisfied” with their solution, significantly higher than the 54% satisfaction rate for other vendors.• None of Keeper’s customers reported plans to switch platforms, while 5% of other users surveyed said they are actively seeking alternatives.The findings come at a time when UK organisations face increasing pressure to modernise their security solutions responsible for Identity and Access Management (IAM), following the UK Government’s Cyber Security Strategy (2022-2030) as well as a heightened regulatory focus on ransomware resilience. For public sector entities such as NHS Trusts, councils and critical national infrastructure, the need for zero-trust, cloud-based solutions that reduce complexity and staffing overhead is growing increasingly urgent.The report also highlights that a privileged access management solution like KeeperPAM™ integrates advanced capabilities such as just-in-time provisioning, remote browser isolation, endpoint privilege management and privileged session monitoring. These features enable organisations to eliminate shared credentials, enforce least-privilege access and automate the entire privilege lifecycle from onboarding to deprovisioning.“Privileged access remains the most critical control point for cybersecurity,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “Legacy tools often fall short due to complexity, slow deployment and limited integration. KeeperPAM was designed to address these challenges with a zero-trust architecture and zero-knowledge encryption, enabling fast, secure access controls without compromise. This report validates the high value we deliver to organisations and their security teams.”Unlike legacy on-premises PAM platforms that often face brittle integrations and require significant staffing resources, KeeperPAM’s cloud-native design streamlines deployment and simplifies integration with identity providers, SIEM platforms and CI/CD pipelines. This reduces operational overhead and allows security teams to shift their focus from reactive strategies to proactive risk mitigation.Organisations using competing solutions report significantly more challenges, from missing features to integration difficulties, with 73% citing at least one major issue, compared to just 35% of Keeper customers.The complete EMA report, Beyond the Vault: Elevating Privileged Access Management in the Modern Enterprise, is now available for download. ###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organisation against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com. Learn more: KeeperSecurity.comAbout EMAFounded in 1996, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organisations to make well-informed technology decisions. 