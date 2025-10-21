SGS Urges Action After EU Ban on Bisphenols in Food Contact Materials

Manufacturers face strict new obligations to identify bisphenol derivatives in their supply chains

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is urging manufacturers, importers and brands across the food packaging and processing industries, of the need for action following the European Union’s recent prohibition of bisphenols in food contact materials under Regulation (EU) 2024/3190.The regulation, introduced in January, 2025, bans bisphenol A (BPA), its salts and other hazardous bisphenols and derivatives in materials intended to come into contact with food. This move reinforces the EU’s commitment to reducing human exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals and bolstering consumer safety throughout the single market.Manufacturers now face strict new obligations, including identifying bisphenol derivatives in their supply chains, conducting compliance testing and updating declarations of conformity. Limited exemptions apply only when no suitable replacement materials are available and migration into food is nondetectableBisphenols have long been used in coatings, adhesives, resins and plastics to produce durable, heat-resistant food packaging. However, growing evidence linking BPA exposure to hormonal and developmental risks has prompted a regulatory push toward safer alternatives.Beyond food contact materials, SGS experts note that the regulation may signal broader restrictions ahead. Bisphenols are also present in textiles, electronics, medical supplies and other consumer goods, indicating potential future regulatory expansion.SGS solutionsSGS’s technical experts have extensive experience in testing materials and articles in contact with food. They can ensure products meet the appropriate regulations for food contact materials and pave the way for compliance. SGS offers the full range of testing, including migration tests, along with expert advice on emerging regulations, compliance issues and documentation review.Learn more about SGS food contact materials. About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

