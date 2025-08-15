Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,940 in the last 365 days.

A2 Racing Offers Cash Scholarships to Fuel the Careers of Young Canadian Racers

A2 Racing press release header showing a winding go-kart track with the A2 Racing logo and the headline “Funding Future Motorsport Stars,” representing the team’s new scholarship and driver development program for young Canadian racers.

A2 Racing launches a driver development program offering cash scholarships to help aspiring Canadian motorsport talent reach the next level.

A2 Racing, a Hamilton-based race team founded by Antonio Bruno and Adam Spencer of A2 Capital, is driving investment into Canada's next motorsport stars.

Our scholarship model rewards performance while removing some of the financial barriers that hold talented drivers back”
— Antonio Bruno, A2 Capital
HAMILTON, ON, CANADA, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A2 Racing, a new Hamilton-based race team founded by Antonio Bruno and Adam Spencer in partnership with A2 Capital, is driving investment into Canada's next motorsport stars.

The team’s newly launched development program awards cash scholarships for every podium and championship earned, plus funding for open-wheel race car testing and race school. Led by co-founders Bruno and Spencer, with operational support from Team Director Chris Tufford, the program combines competitive karting with professional coaching, fitness and nutrition support, mental conditioning, media training, and business skills to help young drivers secure sponsors and build sustainable careers.

“Our scholarship model rewards performance while removing some of the financial barriers that hold talented drivers back,” said Bruno. “We’re giving the next generation every possible advantage both on and off the track.”

The 2026 season will focus on the Hamilton Regional Kart Club schedule, as well as national-level Rotax events. Applications are now open for dedicated drivers ready to race for results and rewards.

To apply, send a racing bio and a 30-second intro video to info@a2racing.ca.

More information at www.a2racing.ca.

Cydney Cronk
Tru Creative Agency
media@trucreativeagency.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A2 Racing Offers Cash Scholarships to Fuel the Careers of Young Canadian Racers

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more