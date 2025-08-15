A2 Racing Offers Cash Scholarships to Fuel the Careers of Young Canadian Racers

A2 Racing launches a driver development program offering cash scholarships to help aspiring Canadian motorsport talent reach the next level.

A2 Racing, a Hamilton-based race team founded by Antonio Bruno and Adam Spencer of A2 Capital, is driving investment into Canada's next motorsport stars.

Our scholarship model rewards performance while removing some of the financial barriers that hold talented drivers back” — Antonio Bruno, A2 Capital

HAMILTON, ON, CANADA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A2 Racing , a new Hamilton-based race team founded by Antonio Bruno and Adam Spencer in partnership with A2 Capital , is driving investment into Canada's next motorsport stars.The team’s newly launched development program awards cash scholarships for every podium and championship earned, plus funding for open-wheel race car testing and race school. Led by co-founders Bruno and Spencer, with operational support from Team Director Chris Tufford, the program combines competitive karting with professional coaching, fitness and nutrition support, mental conditioning, media training, and business skills to help young drivers secure sponsors and build sustainable careers.“Our scholarship model rewards performance while removing some of the financial barriers that hold talented drivers back,” said Bruno. “We’re giving the next generation every possible advantage both on and off the track.”The 2026 season will focus on the Hamilton Regional Kart Club schedule, as well as national-level Rotax events. Applications are now open for dedicated drivers ready to race for results and rewards.To apply, send a racing bio and a 30-second intro video to info@a2racing.ca.More information at www.a2racing.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.