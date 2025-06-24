A2 Mechanical (an A2 Capital Company) Acquires FJ Plumbing to Expand MEP Offerings

A2 Mechanical Expends their Service Offering with FJ Plumbing

The acquisition strengthens A2 Mechanical’s presence in Ontario’s mechanical services sector and supports its founder-focused expansion strategy.

HAMILTON, ON, CANADA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A2 Capital , a private equity-backed investment firm focused on building Canada’s leading industrial services platform, today announced its acquisition of FJ Plumbing , a respected and long-established commercial and institutional plumbing contractor based in Hamilton, Ontario. This acquisition represents A2 Capital’s continued expansion in the Canadian mechanical services sector via their subsidiary, A2 Mechanical . This strengthens A2 Mechanical’s presence in Southern Ontario and supports A2 Capital’s broader mission to invest in founder-led businesses while delivering essential infrastructure and building systems.This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in A2 Capital’s ongoing mission to partner with experienced, founder-led businesses across the mechanical and environmental services sectors. By integrating FJ Plumbing into its growing portfolio, A2 Capital continues to build a scalable platform of specialized contractors that can meet the evolving needs of industrial, institutional, and commercial clients. The reinforces the commitment to operational excellence, regional expertise, and long-term value creation across Canada.Canada’s industrial and mechanical services market is undergoing a period of rapid transformation, driven by shifting client expectations, rising project complexity, and evolving regulatory standards. As industries demand more comprehensive and integrated solutions, the need for multidisciplinary contractors with both technical breadth and operational agility has never been greater. This has led to a notable increase in consolidation across the sector, as firms look to combine strengths, scale efficiently, and deliver end-to-end service offerings. From navigating skilled labor shortages to ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent building codes, contractors are under pressure to perform at a higher level. A2 Capital’s investment strategy is built to meet this moment by emphasizing operational excellence, local expertise, and a long-term commitment to founder-led growth.“Filomeno and Jean Paul have built something remarkable at FJ Plumbing,” said Adam Spencer, CEO of A2 Mechanical and Co-Founder of A2 Capital. “Their deep expertise, reputation for quality work, and long-standing client relationships make them a natural fit for our long-term vision.”This alignment reflects A2 Capital’s broader commitment to partnering with operators who are deeply embedded in their communities and known for consistent project execution. FJ Plumbing brings decades of practical experience, a strong leadership team, and a business culture grounded in quality, accountability, and service.Founded in 2020 by Filomeno Fasulo and Jean Paul Canaris, FJ Plumbing has established itself as a trusted mechanical contractor in Ontario’s commercial construction sector. Over the past two decades, the company has built a reputation for reliability, technical precision, and strong site coordination, making it a preferred partner for institutional clients and general contractors alike. Its portfolio spans a wide range of projects in education, healthcare, multi-residential, and hospitality, from new-build developments to complex retrofits in occupied facilities. Known for its hands-on leadership and collaborative approach, FJ Plumbing consistently delivers results that meet demanding timelines and technical specifications. The company will continue operating out of its headquarters at 60 Harlowe Road, Hamilton, with its full leadership team and staff remaining in place.“We weren’t looking to sell—but when Adam and Antonio approached us, it felt different,” said Filomeno Fasulo, Co-Founder of FJ Plumbing. “They understood our values and respected our legacy. This partnership allows us to grow without sacrificing what we’ve built.”“We’re excited to have more resources behind us to take on larger projects while continuing to support our clients,” added Jean Paul Canaris, Co-Founder.The sentiment expressed by both founders underscores the strength of alignment between FJ Plumbing’s established reputation, A2 Mechanical’s dedication to superior MEP service offerings, and A2 Capital’s people-first investment philosophy.The transaction reflects A2 Capital’s commitment to founder-led growth, emphasizing operational continuity and strategic investment. Antonio Bruno, COO of A2 Mechanical, added: “We back companies that put quality and people firs, and FJ Plumbing embodies that.”The acquisition is the first in a series of planned investments across the mechanical and environmental services verticals.About A2 CapitalA2 Capital is a Canadian investment firm that partners with founder-led companies across industrial, environmental, and mechanical services sectors. With a focus on long-term value creation, A2 Capital invests in businesses poised for sustainable growth and operational excellence.About A2 MechanicalA2 Mechanical is a full-service mechanical contractor providing expert plumbing, HVAC, and electrical solutions for commercial and institutional projects, as well as new residential developments. Backed by decades of industry experience, the team delivers high-performance systems with a focus on quality, efficiency, and long-term reliability. A2 Mechanical supports clients across Ontario with precision-driven execution and professional service.About FJ PlumbingFounded in 2020, FJ Plumbing is a Hamilton-based mechanical contractor specializing in commercial and institutional plumbing services. Known for its high-quality craftsmanship and strong project delivery, FJ serves clients across Ontario in education, healthcare, hospitality, and multi-residential sectors.

