A2 Mechanical Group Acquires DSK Electric, Expands MEP Services in Ontario

A2 Mechanical Group acquires DSK Electric and expands electrical services

This strategic acquisition strengthens A2 Mechanical Group’s position as a leading full-service provider for industrial facilities across Southern Ontario.

DSK Electric represents everything we look for in a partner—trusted people, quality work, and operational strength.” — Adam Spencer, CEO of A2 Mechanical Group

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A2 Mechanical Group , a trusted leader in industrial HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical systems, has officially merged with DSK Electric , a respected Ontario-based electrical contractor. This merger marks a major step in A2 Mechanical Group’s strategic expansion, enabling fully integrated mechanical and electrical (MEP) services for industrial clients across the province.The integration enhances A2 Mechanical Group’s ability to serve complex industrial environments—such as manufacturing plants, food processing facilities, hospitals, and large-scale production sites—where seamless coordination between mechanical and electrical systems is mission-critical. With both divisions now operating under one roof, clients will benefit from streamlined project delivery, improved trade coordination, and unified site safety standards.A Unified Solution for Industrial FacilitiesDSK Electric is a premier brand renowned for its technical expertise and strong client and trade relationships. With hundreds of employees servicing the entire Greater Toronto Area, and a portfolio that services home ICI and multi-residential developments, their open culture, loyalty and desire to energize places, laid the foundation that propelled this family-owned company to the complete electrical contracting solution business that it is today.“DSK Electric represents everything we look for in a partner—trusted people, quality work, and operational strength,” said Adam Spencer, CEO of A2 Mechanical Group. “This move allows us to deliver full-scope solutions to Ontario’s industrial clients with unmatched integration and accountability.”A2 Mechanical Group has built a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive mechanical solutions — including HVAC systems, process piping, plumbing, and custom fabrication. The addition of DSK Electric’s electrical expertise brings new depth to A2’s offerings, allowing the company to manage entire facility systems with greater precision and efficiency.This collaboration supports A2 Mechanical Group’s ongoing mission to minimize downtime, boost system performance, and maintain operational continuity across high-demand environments.“This acquisition is a significant step for DSK Electric and we look forward to the growth and opportunities it will offer our clients and employees. We built this company on a customer-centric model, and with the knowledge and expertise that A2 Mechanical can provide, this ensures that there is not only continued success, but an evolution to the business as a whole,” said Dennis Keenan and Simon Keenan, Owners, DSK Electric. “Our focus now shifts to ensuring a collaborative integration to ensure that all business aspects continue seamlessly. With this acquisition merger, our clients can benefit from the broader range of professional services that A2 Mechanical has to offer.”What This Means for ClientsThe combination of mechanical and electrical services under one provider simplifies project planning, improves communication, and reduces delays caused by subcontractor coordination. Industrial clients will now benefit from:• Full-service MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) solutions under one provider• Streamlined project flow with cross-trade scheduling and coordination• Expanded reach across Ontario’s industrial corridor• A unified, safety-first approach to on-site executionDSK Electric’s team and operations are now fully integrated into A2 Mechanical Group. Existing projects and service agreements will continue without disruption, while clients benefit from an expanded service offering and deeper project support.Next StepsDSK Electric’s website will redirect to a dedicated landing page on the A2 Mechanical Group site, where current and prospective clients can explore new capabilities, project case studies, and integration details.This acquisition reflects A2 Mechanical Group’s ongoing investment in the industrial sector—and its commitment to becoming Ontario’s most trusted full-scope MEP partner.About A2 Mechanical GroupA2 Mechanical Group is a full-service mechanical contractor serving industrial and commercial clients across Ontario. With specialized expertise in HVAC, plumbing, process piping, and fabrication, the Group delivers tailored, performance-driven solutions to keep critical facilities operating at peak output. Learn more at www.a2mechanicalgroup.com About DSK ElectricWith over 15 years of service, DSK Electric has been a trusted electrical contractor in Ontario’s industrial sector, delivering automation, controls, and power distribution systems across a range of complex facilities. Now part of A2 Mechanical Group, its legacy continues under a unified banner of quality and service.

