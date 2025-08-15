Pipe Replacement Scheduled on S.D. Highway 34 East of Sturgis

For Immediate Release:

STURGIS, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, crews will begin a pipe replacement project on S.D. Highway 34, located approximately 25 miles east of Sturgis. The work zone will be approximately one mile in length.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with stop signs, and a 16-foot width restriction will be in place through the work area. Motorists should expect delays of five minutes.

The prime contractor on the $252,000 project is Midwest Contracting, LLC of Marshall, MN. The project completion date is Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

