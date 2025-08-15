US Route 7 Leicester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 is down to 1 lane in the area of Fern Lake Rd due to a Structure Fire .

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

John Conway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX