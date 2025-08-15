Johnson Matthey Welcomes UK-India Trade Agreement as Catalyst for Innovation, Growth and Sustainable Technologies

MUMBAI, INDIA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JM’s £24 million investment and engineering centre in India to play a central role in expanding low-carbon technologies across key global markets29 July 2025 – London, UK / Mumbai, India: Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, today welcomed the signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement as a transformative opportunity to deepen scientific, engineering, and commercial collaboration between the two nations.The landmark deal is expected to unlock nearly £6 billion in investment and export opportunities, supporting thousands of jobs and driving innovation in key sectors such as clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and low-carbon fuels. JM is already delivering on this vision, with over £20 million in new contracts and a further £4 million investment underway across India.“As a science-led company with a 60-year heritage in India, JM sees this agreement as a powerful accelerator for sustainable growth in both countries,” said Dr. Maurits van Tol, Chief Executive of Catalyst Technologies at Johnson Matthey. “Our newly opened engineering centre in Mumbai will support India’s net zero ambitions while contributing to global decarbonisation by designing low-carbon technologies that are made in India and used around the world.”Notably, JM’s recent activities in India include:• A new £4 million manufacturing facility in Taloja, Maharashtra, which will produce specialised homogeneous catalysts, ligands, and metal salts to support the growing needs of India’s chemical and pharmaceutical industries.• Doubling production capacity at its Oxidic Nickel site in Panki, Uttar Pradesh, supporting customers in emissions control and clean fuels.• An engineering centre in Mumbai, JM’s third globally, employing over 100 highly skilled engineers and scientists. The centre supports core licensing projects and emerging low-carbon technologies such as green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, and circular methanol.A Platform for Mutual ProsperityThe UK-India trade deal significantly reduces tariffs and streamlines regulatory barriers, creating an improved business environment for sustainable technology providers like JM. Under the new agreement, tariffs on many industrial and chemical inputs will be lowered, allowing greater ease in both exporting to and sourcing from India.“This deal marks a step-change in our ability to accelerate sustainable technology adoption at scale,” added Dr. van Tol. “We look forward to working with our customers, partners, and governments to turn this agreement into meaningful outcomes, for industry, society, and the planet.”JM has operated in India for over six decades, with a workforce of over 1,000 people across sites in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and now Mumbai. Its technologies span catalysts for green and blue hydrogen production, methanol production, sustainable aviation fuel and other critical components for energy transition.ENDSAbout Johnson MattheyJohnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies. For over 200 years, we’ve used advanced metals chemistry to tackle the world’s biggest challenges. Many of the world’s leading energy, chemicals, and automotive companies depend on our technology and expertise to decarbonize, reduce harmful emissions, and improve their sustainability. And now, as the world faces the challenges of climate change, energy supply, and resource scarcity, we’re actively providing solutions for our customers. For more information visit www.matthey.com

