Herndon, VA Immigration Law Office Awards Fall 2025 Scholarship Winner

Dreams Without Borders Scholarship - Winner

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC is eager to announce that we have selected a winner for our Fall 2025 Dreams Without Borders Scholarship. After careful consideration, we have named Yazmin Aliyah Torres as the recipient of the $1,000 award. This scholarship is awarded once per semester to exemplary law students who come from immigrant families, awarding funds to help cover the costs of tuition, educational materials, and more.

Yazmin Aliyah Torres is a student at DePaul University College of Law and a second-generation immigrant to the United States. As an aspiring immigration attorney, she is passionate about leveraging public policy to support immigrants and enrich the American workforce. In her career, she intends to advocate for immigrants seeking employment visas for job openings in high demand.

Our Dreams Without Borders Scholarship is open to law students from an immigrant background who have maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher. We extend this opportunity to students throughout the fall and spring semesters, and it is open to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and DACA recipients. As part of our application process, all interested students must respond to a prompt in video or essay format about how they would improve the country’s immigration laws.

The Dreams Without Borders Scholarship is now open for applications for the Spring 2026 semester, with a deadline of December 17, 2025. For more details, visit https://www.immigrationabogado.com/scholarship.

About Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC

Our firm represents clients faced with issues of immigration law, such as visa applications, deportation defense, asylum applications, and citizenship tests. With offices in Herndon, VA and Montgomery Village, MD, we serve clients in towns and cities throughout the Washington D.C. area, including Frederick, Leesburg, Silver Spring, Rockville, and more. We also have an office in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC is passionate about protecting the rights of immigrants and their families. We can be reached for consultations at 571-441-2233. Visit our website at https://www.immigrationabogado.com/.



