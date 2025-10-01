OVC Lawyer Marketing Receives Nomination for Best Home Page Design

OVC Lawyer Marketing Nominated for 2025 Netty Award

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that OVC Lawyer Marketing has been nominated for the award of Best Home Page at the 2025 Netty Awards for the website of Robinson Law, PLLC. This nomination reflects OVC’s continued commitment to innovation in marketing through compelling design strategies.

The Netty Awards are a trusted benchmark for recognizing industry leaders, global brands, and emerging disruptors across more than 100 distinct categories. Last year’s winners included global agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and innovators from 41 countries worldwide, solidifying the Netty Awards as one of the most respected recognitions in the industry.

Our nominated entry, the home page for Robinson Law, PLLC, is a technical and creative success. The page deftly combines simple design principles with informative written content, resulting in a clean, striking layout that draws the user’s attention toward the most pertinent information. The new home page makes strong use of Robinson Law’s branding, giving the site a recognizable, professional identity. Most importantly, it helps residents in Fairfax and surrounding cities find the crucial legal assistance they need when facing criminal charges or battling a personal injury.

Nominees for the Netty Awards are selected based on several key factors, including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in their field. This nomination is a testament to the hard work, ingenuity, and dedication we put into the website design of Robinson Law, PLLC, which can be found here: https://www.callrobinson.com/.

The Netty Awards are a leading awards program celebrating excellence in technology, marketing, design, and more. With thousands of industry professionals engaging annually, the Netty Awards continue to be a trusted benchmark for recognition and success in the digital age. To learn more, visit https://nettyawards.com.

About OVC Lawyer Marketing

OVC Lawyer Marketing helps law firms and other businesses build high-quality websites to increase visibility and reach with clients. We provide comprehensive support with content writing, search engine optimization, reputation management, and more.

We craft innovative marketing solutions for clients across the United States. If you have any questions about our services, you can reach out to us at 630-635-8000 or contact us online.

