Yorkville, IL Real Estate Attorney Recognized With 2025 Business Partner Award

Yorkville, IL Attorney Sean Robertson

YORKVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateville Law Firm is excited to share that our founding partner, Sean Robertson, has been recognized with the 2025 Business Partner Award by the REALTOR® Association of the Fox Valley. Attorney Robertson earned this award for his positive impact on local communities in the Fox Valley area, as he has helped many clients with complex real estate transactions across his career of over 20 years.

Attorney Robertson brings a strategic approach to his practice of real estate law, crafting solutions based around preserving his clients’ wealth. His vast legal insights allow him to closely assist with a wide range of cases, including for sale by owner transactions, filing quit claim deeds, helping with unprobated real estate, and other transactions.

The REALTOR® Association of the Fox Valley is committed to upholding high standards of integrity in the real estate industry. These core values align with the Gateville Law Firm’s continued dedication to protecting clients in real estate transactions.

About Gateville Law Firm

Based in Yorkville, Gateville Law Firm represents clients throughout Kendall County, DeKalb County, Kane County, LaSalle County and the surrounding areas. The firm provides strong advocacy and counsel for issues of real estate law, estate planning, and business law.

We offer free consultations for any legal inquiries you may have. To schedule a meeting with our firm, call us at 630-780-1034 or visit our website here: https://www.gatevillelawfirm.com/.



