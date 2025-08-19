Back-to-Back Jackpots Totaling Over $368,000 Hit at Revo Casino and Social House in Manchester

Two Revo Casino guests hit jackpots totaling over $368,000 within a week, adding excitement to its charitable gaming efforts in New Hampshire.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightning struck twice at Revo Casino and Social House in Manchester, where two guests hit life-changing jackpots within a single week, totaling more than $368,000 in winnings.

On July 27, a fortunate player hit a massive $191,080.70 jackpot while playing Triple Jackpot Gems. The guest chose to remain anonymous, but the excitement from the win rippled throughout the casino floor.

Just days later, on August 3, another guest had an unforgettable experience. Playing Blazin Gems Deluxe with a $4.50 wager on a 25-cent denomination machine, she hit a stunning $177,875 jackpot. Initially in shock, she later shared that she plans to use part of the prize for a down payment on a new home.

“Two life-changing jackpot wins in one week—this is what Revo is all about,” said Aaron Gomes, President of Revo Casinos. “We love creating unforgettable moments for our guests, and when those moments truly change someone’s life, it makes it even more rewarding.”

These latest jackpots bring even more momentum to Revo’s charitable gaming efforts across New Hampshire, which include Revo Casino located in Manchester, Dover, Keene, Lebanon, and Conway.

Through its Rebels For A Cause charitable initiative, Revo continues to support nonprofits across the state. Through July of 2025 alone, Revo Casinos have contributed more than $9 million to 255 local organizations.

“Our mission goes far beyond the casino floor,” Gomes added. “While these jackpots make headlines, it’s the impact we have on our communities that makes all of us at Revo most proud.”

About Revo Casino and Social House

Revo Casino and Social House is a leading charitable gaming and entertainment venue with locations in Dover, Keene, Lebanon, Manchester, and Conway, New Hampshire. With a deep commitment to community support, Revo has proudly contributed millions to nonprofit organizations throughout the state.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.