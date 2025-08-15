Sofema Online Highlights Corporate Freedom Pass as Scalable Solution for Aviation Training

Making Regulatory Training Accessible: Steve Bentley on the Corporate Freedom Pass

Steve Bentley, FRAeS, explains how the subscription-based CFP helps organisations train entire teams efficiently while maintaining regulatory compliance.

High enrollment allows us to continually invest in our learning platform, expand course offerings, and update materials quickly to reflect regulatory changes.” — Steve Bentley, FRAeS

SOFIA , BULGARIA , BULGARIA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent interview, Steve Bentley, FRAeS, founder of Sofema Aviation Services and Sofema Online, discussed the background and purpose of the Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP) , a subscription-based model designed to streamline regulatory and vocational training for aviation organisations.Bentley explained that during his earlier experience as an instructor, the cost of regulatory training often limited organisations’ ability to provide training across the workforce. The CFP was developed to provide broad access to high-quality, EASA-compliant courses for entire teams.The CFP includes a wide range of courses, packages, and diplomas, covering areas such as leadership, safety management, airworthiness, maintenance, operations, and specialist regulatory topics. Bentley highlighted that the model supports both compliance and broader workforce development, allowing organisations to integrate leadership training, skill-building, and refresher courses alongside mandatory regulatory training.When asked how the CFP differs from other training approaches, Bentley noted that Sofema Online combines flexibility with scale, enrolling thousands of delegates each month. This enables the platform to expand course offerings, update materials in line with regulatory changes, and provide data insights on learner engagement and performance.The CFP is designed to accommodate organisations of all sizes. Large companies can use the subscription to train entire teams efficiently, while smaller organisations can provide access to their whole workforce without limiting participation. Bentley also explained that the CFP can integrate with internal training strategies, on-the-job initiatives, and competence frameworks, serving as a backbone for regulatory training programs.Summing up the benefits, Bentley stated that the CFP provides comprehensive coverage, scalability, and regulatory credibility, enabling organisations to ensure that all employees receive the necessary training to meet compliance and competence objectives.

