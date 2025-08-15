My Home Pathway Founder Shows How Consistent Press Releases Boost Awareness of Homeownership Mission

Housing is one of the most complicated products from a consumer standpoint. Press releases cut through some of that noise so people understand their options.”
— Castleigh Johnson

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire continues to expand its “Heard on the Streets” features on Substack, adding audio podcasts and now exclusive conversations with CEOs and brands sharing firsthand how press releases help them make an impact.

At the same time, the features continue to highlight PR leaders who work behind the scenes to support their clients.

In the latest interview, Castleigh Johnson, founder and CEO of My Home Pathway, a fintech prop-tech platform, discusses his passion for helping underserved communities prepare for and achieve homeownership during a time of economic uncertainty for many families.

Johnson purchased an EIN Presswire package to distribute his news consistently to his target audience, a strategy he credits with securing AP News placements and coverage in a myriad of other outlets.

“Housing is one of the most complicated products from a consumer standpoint,” Johnson told intern Lilibet Kirwan. “Press releases cut through some of that noise so people understand their options.”

While press releases have been a key component of his communications strategy, Johnson’s success also comes from strategic partnerships with banks and his ability to leverage media opportunities across multiple mediums.

He has been interviewed on radio, television, podcasts, and in countless online publications, amplifying My Home Pathway’s mission to close the wealth gap by making home equity more accessible.

Johnson has leveraged free media opportunities — often overlooked in favor of marketing and ads — showing how a newsworthy story and consistent distribution of press releases can significantly raise awareness for mission-driven organizations like his.

He says My Home Pathway has opened doors for those left out of traditional lending and helped build lasting financial stability, a mission that has resonated with the media.

