Rental statistics for the second quarter of 2025

MACAU, August 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average rent per square metre of usable area for shops was MOP481 in the second quarter of 2025, down by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter. The average rents for office units (MOP286) and industrial units (MOP123) went down by 1.3% and 0.1% respectively, while the average rent for residential units (MOP139) increased slightly by 0.2%.

The average rent for shops showed a decrease compared to the previous quarter, owing to new leases with relatively low rents. Analysed by district, the average rents for shops in Barca (MOP332), Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida (MOP332) and Horta e Costa & Ouvidor Arriaga (MOP461) dropped by 3.5%, 2.2% and 1.6% respectively quarter-on-quarter. On the other hand, the average rents for shops in Areia Preta & Iao Hon (MOP454) and Baixa de Macau (MOP668) grew by 0.6% and 0.5% respectively.

The average rent for residential units recorded a small increase compared to the previous quarter, due to new leases with relatively high rents in high-rise residential buildings. Analysed by district, the average rents for residential units in ZAPE (MOP121) and Coloane (MOP151) went up by 1.5% and 1.2% respectively quarter-on-quarter, and the average rents for those in Doca do Lamau (MOP151) and Baixa da Taipa (MOP141) both rose by 0.9%. By contrast, the average rent for those in NATAP (MOP161) fell by 1.5%. With respect to usable area, the average rents per square metre for residential units with a floor area between 100 and 149.9 square metres (MOP128) and for those with an area between 50 and 99.9 square metres (MOP138) climbed by 0.7% and 0.3% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the average rent for those with a floor area of 150 square metres or more (MOP124) dropped by 1.2%.

In comparison with the second quarter of 2024, the average rents for office units, shops and industrial units fell by 4.8%, 1.8% and 0.9% respectively, whereas the average rent for residential units grew by 3.0%.

Data of Rental Statistics are obtained from the declarations of leasing of real estate for property tax of the Financial Services Bureau. The type of building unit is classified according to the end-use in property registration. Statistical coverage includes rental of the entire building unit with an unexpired lease, excluding units owned by the SAR Government or charitable organisations, etc.