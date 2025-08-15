Lifebit Launches AI-Enhanced Health Data Intelligence Platform to Power Faster, Smarter Discovery

Platform AI Features Platform Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit today announced the launch of its next-generation, end-to-end health data platform, now enhanced with cutting-edge AI capabilities. This release redefines how governments, health systems, and industry leaders manage, govern, and operationalize biomedical data at scale.Already trusted by top-tier institutions including the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), UK Genomics England, and Singapore Ministry of Health, as well as private sector leaders like Flatiron Health, CanPath, and 23andMe, Lifebit is setting a new global standard for secure, federated, interoperable, and AI-ready health data infrastructure.With this release, Lifebit becomes the only company in the industry to contractually guarantee both project success and measurable return on investment. Unlike traditional software vendors who guarantee only functionality or consulting firms who promise outcomes, Lifebit guarantees both — performance and impact.“Our customers don’t just want software; they want results,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “We are the only software company that will put our name on the line and contractually guarantee both the performance of the product and the impact it delivers — from faster research and discovery results to increased operational efficiency and tangible return on investment.”Lifebit Health Data Ecosystem: What’s IncludedThe newly enhanced Lifebit Health Data Ecosystem brings together six interconnected modules, delivering everything needed to unlock the full value of biomedical data: Trusted Research Environment (TRE): The industry’s most proven, secure, and federated analytics workspace — enabling self-serve, AI-powered analysis for no-code and code-based users alike.• Trusted Data Lakehouse (TDL): The only infrastructure-agnostic, purpose-built biomedical lakehouse, offering full lifecycle management and seamless integration with EHRs, national data lakes, databases, and HIEs.• Trusted Data Factory (TDF): AI-powered data harmonization that transforms raw datasets into OMOP, FHIR, or custom formats in under 48 hours — replacing months of manual work with automated, regulatory-grade quality.• Target ID: End-to-end solution for population-scale target discovery, integrating multi-omics and clinical data with AI-trained agents for prioritizing and validating targets across ancestries — in days, not months.• Trusted Operational Governance (Airlock): FedRAMP-aligned access control and audit framework, offering real-time security oversight, compliance, and collaboration management at scale.• Trusted Data Marketplace (TDM): A governed, searchable hub of multi-modal health data from over 270 million patients — enabling federated, secure discovery and collaboration across organizations and borders without moving data.New AI Features Across the EcosystemWith this release, Lifebit introduces several AI-native capabilities designed to dramatically lower barriers to insight:• AI Mapping to OMOP & Source Models: Fully automated AI mapping for faster, smarter harmonization with no manual lift.• AI-Based Cohort Building: Natural language queries for instant cohort creation — no SQL or coding knowledge required.• AI-Powered Interactive Sessions: Launch notebooks and run analyses using plain-language prompts, democratizing complex analytics.Proven Global Impact, Built for ComplianceLifebit’s platform supports over 270 million patient records worldwide and is deployed across some of the world’s most complex health ecosystems. Its federated, security-by-design architecture is FedRAMP-ready and compliant with ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and NIST 800-53.“Healthcare innovation now depends on the speed and intelligence of your data infrastructure,” added Dr. Dunford. “With our federated AI-powered platform, we’re enabling the world’s largest governments, health systems, and research organizations to turn complex health data into actionable insights in record time — securely, compliantly, and at scale.”About LifebitLifebit is the leading provider of federated, secure, and AI-powered health data platforms. Operating globally, Lifebit empowers governments, health systems, and research organizations to unlock the full value of biomedical data through compliant, scalable, and intelligence-driven infrastructure.

