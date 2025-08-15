TeleStore Launches a New Referral Program for Users

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeleStore , a new international marketplace for browser-based games and web applications, launches one of the most rewarding referral programs in the industry. More than just a promotion, it’s a fully gamified experience that turns social sharing into a fun and profitable adventure.At the heart of this initiative is a space-themed referral web app that transforms each user's journey into an interactive game. Your influence is visualized as a rocket ship — and with every successful referral, your ship climbs higher toward the moon. This flight isn't just for show; it represents users’ growing passive income as more referrals join through the link.Participants receive 5 in-app points called TeleDollar (T$) for every new user who registers through their referral and completes a minimum 15 T$ account top-up. TeleDollars are equivalent to 1 USDT, they can be purchased with a bank card or cryptocurrency in just a few clicks. Withdrawal of TeleDollars is available in crypto.The earning potential doesn’t stop after the initial referral. Participants also receive a percentage of their referrals’ ongoing activity — including both spending on the platform and any referrals made by those users, creating a multi-tiered reward structure.The program is uncapped, encouraging continuous sharing and long-term engagement. The only condition is that both users (the one who shared a referral link and the one who accepted it) need to have at least 15 T$ on their account and hold it for at least 30 days. Built with seamless automation and real-time tracking, the referral system integrates directly into the platform's user interface. Whether you’re gaming, discovering new web apps, or sharing TeleStore with your network, you’ll always be just a few clicks away from earning more.TeleStore isn’t just redefining how users discover and enjoy browser-based content. It’s also transforming how users can earn through engagement, making digital entertainment more immersive, rewarding, and social than ever before.Disclaimer: TeleStore’s referral program is currently available in selected regions. Fees and commissions may apply. Please check availability and detailed terms on the official website

