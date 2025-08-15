Cold snap and severe weather triggers Code Blue throughout South Australia

Release date: 15/08/25

A Code Blue Tier 2 extreme winter weather response has been called across much of the state to help rough sleepers stay warm and dry in prolonged forecasted low temperatures.

The Code Blue activation across takes in the largest parts of South Australian population begins today (15 August) 5pm to 11am Saturday 16 August and has been called for the following areas:

Adelaide Metropolitan

Fleurieu Peninsula

Kangaroo Island

Lower South East

Mount Lofty Ranges

Murraylands

Upper South East

Yorke Peninsula

Mount Lofty and Upper South East will continue in Tier 2 Code Blue until Monday 16 at 11am.

A new Code Blue response will also commence from 5pm Saturday 16 August 2025 until 11am Monday 18 August in the Clare Valley and Riverland.

People who are sleeping rough are encouraged to phone Homeless Connect SA on 1800 003 308 to find a service near them or visit or visit Homeless Connect SA.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

We know winter can be dangerous for people without a roof over their head. This is about providing a warm, safe place to sleep and the support they need to get through the worst of the weather.

Our priority is making sure no South Australian is left out in the cold. The Code Blue activation means extra services and shelter will be available to those sleeping rough.

More information about current Code Blue activations and triggers is available at: www.sa.gov.au