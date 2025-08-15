Aqore Staffing Software Listed on the Inc. 5000 of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Aqore Staffing Software Listed on the Inc. 5000

This achievement reflects our team’s hard work and our clients’ trust. We earn partnerships by listening, delivering measurable ROI, and standing by our clients when it matters most.” — Sandeep Acharya, Co-founder and CEO of Aqore

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqore Staffing Software, a leading provider of innovative staffing and recruitment solutions, is proud to announce that it has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The company ranked 2,696 overall, with a three-year growth rate of 155%, and placed No. 302 in the highly competitive software industry.

This milestone recognizes Aqore’s strong performance, stemming from its robust product development and commitment to being a modern, agile, and truly all-in-one staffing software platform.

Founded in 2019 by industry veterans, Aqore was built from the ground up by leaders with 20+ years of staffing and product experience. The company's success is also a tribute to the vision of its co-founders, Sandeep Acharya and Samar Basnet. That background shaped a practical approach: put clients first and design software that removes work instead of adding it. This focus drove steady migrations from legacy platforms and consistent growth in recurring revenue and customer retention.

“We are incredibly proud to be named to the Inc. 5000 list,” said Sandeep Acharya, Co-founder & CEO of Aqore. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us and our software. We don’t just provide technology, we earn partners by listening, delivering results that drive measurable ROI, and standing with clients when it counts.”

“I’m proud to say this achievement comes from our continuous focus on our customers and on innovating with technology, including AI,” said Samar Basnet, Co-founder & CSA of Aqore.

Customers consistently highlight Aqore's exceptional support as a key differentiator. The company attributes its sustained growth to a commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. With the recent addition of powerful new AI features, Aqore is poised to deliver even greater value to its clients and is already anticipating a strong and best-ever quarter.

About Aqore Staffing Software

Aqore Staffing Software offers a comprehensive, all-in-one staffing software platform powered by AI designed to empower staffing firms to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and drive profitability. Founded by staffing industry veterans Sandeep Acharya and Samar Basnet, Aqore's staffing software platform is built on decades of experience and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in the staffing and recruitment landscape. The company is dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology, including new AI features, to help businesses scale and thrive. Learn more at aqore.com

