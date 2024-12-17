20+ Years Staffing Industry Veteran, Rich Petersen, Joins Aqore to Accelerate the Next Phase of Growth

Rich Petersen, a seasoned sales leader with over 20 years of Staffing Software experience including TempWorks.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Rich to the Aqore growing team. He brings a wealth of experience and insight to our organization, and we’re excited to have him contribute to our ongoing efforts.” — Sandeep Acharya, Co-founder and CEO of Aqore

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving, TX, United States

Aqore Staffing Software, a leading provider of all-in-one staffing solutions, today announced the appointment of Rich Petersen as Regional Director of Sales and Customer Retention. Petersen is a seasoned sales leader with over 20 years of Staffing Software experience including TempWorks. He brings a proven track record of driving sales success and building enduring client relationships in the staffing industry.

Throughout his two decades at TempWorks, Petersen excelled in roles that sharpened his expertise in strategic sales planning, client acquisition, and retention strategies. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration, strategic growth, and a commitment to fostering strong client partnerships, qualities that perfectly align with Aqore’s mission of delivering exceptional customer service.

This appointment comes as Aqore celebrates a transformative year of unprecedented growth, achieving a remarkable 100% YoY growth in 2024. The company’s rapid expansion and innovative advancements underscore its position as a leader in the staffing technology space.

Reflecting on the milestone, Sandeep Acharya, Co-founder and CEO of Aqore, said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Rich to the Aqore growing team. He brings a wealth of experience and insight to our organization, and we’re excited to have him contribute to our ongoing efforts to surpass our clients' expectations.

2024 has been a pivotal year for Aqore, marked by groundbreaking innovations and exceptional growth. The addition of Rich reflects our ongoing commitment to building a powerhouse team that will sustain this momentum. Reuniting with Rich after 19 years is truly special, as we worked together during the formative stages of our careers at TempWorks. Together, we’re ready to push boundaries and redefine success in the staffing software industry.”

This reunion of experienced leaders reflects Aqore’s commitment to building a powerhouse team to sustain its growth and reinforce its reputation as a growing enterprise-level company driving transformation in the staffing industry.

Rich’s approach aligns perfectly with Aqore’s core mission of delivering exceptional customer service. With his expertise and shared commitment to putting clients first, Rich’s addition will strengthen Aqore’s customer-centric focus, enabling Aqore to provide even more meaningful and impactful service to its clients.

“I’m extremely excited to join such a talented and supportive team,” Petersen said. “Aqore’s culture of innovation and client focus inspired me to take on this opportunity. I look forward to contributing to Aqore’s continued success and helping staffing firms achieve exceptional results.”

In his new role, Petersen will focus on driving business development, enhancing client retention strategies, and collaborating on marketing initiatives to accelerate Aqore’s growth trajectory.

About Aqore Staffing Software

Aqore Staffing Software is a rapidly growing, enterprise-level provider of all-in-one solutions that empower staffing firms to streamline operations, drive efficiency, and maximize profitability. As an industry leader, Aqore is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that helps businesses scale and stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.

2024 marks a transformative year for Aqore, highlighted by the launch of its diverse Version V2. Featuring the latest AI features and advanced automation tools, this next-generation platform sets a new standard for enterprise-grade staffing software. Aqore’s unified platform, accessible via a single sign-on, offers seamless integration and is supported by the industry’s No. 1 All-in-one Mobile App.

Trusted by top staffing firms, Aqore continues to redefine excellence in the industry, positioning itself as the go-to partner for organizations aiming to achieve sustainable growth and operational success. Follow us on LinkedIn

Learn more at: www.aqore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.