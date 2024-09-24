Aqore Staffing Software Partners with Ringover to Redefine AI-Driven Communication in Staffing

We're excited to announce a new era in staffing technology, driven by the power of AI & expanded integrations!” — Samar Basnet, Co-Founder & CSA at Aqore

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqore Staffing Software, a leader in cutting-edge staffing solutions, today announced an exciting partnership with Ringover, a top cloud-based staffing communications solution. This strategic collaboration brings Ringover's AI-powered communication tools directly into Aqore's all-in-one platform, enhancing the recruiting process for staffing agencies and driving the next wave of automation in the industry.

Through this partnership, Aqore Staffing Software aims to simplify recruiter workflows by integrating multichannel communication features such as voice, SMS, video conferencing, and real-time AI-powered insights. These advanced tools will enable staffing firms to enhance candidate engagement, make faster decisions, and elevate recruiter performance—creating an entirely new level of efficiency.

The integration of Ringover’s tools into Aqore's platform will provide staffing firms with a robust communication solution that includes automatic call transcription, conversation analysis, and AI-driven recommendations for recruiter engagement. With these new capabilities, recruiters will be able to:

· Automatically generate call summaries and key conversation points

· Use AI to analyze candidate sentiment and conversation outcomes

· Access real-time data to enhance communication strategies

· Receive performance coaching and feedback instantly through live analytics

Projections show that firms using these AI-driven tools could see up to a 40% increase in communication efficiency and a 30% reduction in candidate placement time, leading to faster recruitment cycles and better matches.

“We’re excited to team up with Aqore to offer staffing firms powerful cloud communications and ATS solution,” said Renaud Charvet, CEO of Ringover. “This partnership is all about giving recruiters the tools they need to make their day-to-day easier, without unnecessary tech complexity. We’re looking forward to helping them deliver a more personalized experience for both candidates and clients.”

"We're excited to announce a new era in staffing technology, driven by the power of AI and expanded integrations," added Samar Basnet, Co-Founder and CSA at Aqore. "Our partnership with Ringover is a perfect example of how technology can enhance human capabilities. We believe this integration will improve the way recruiters work, allowing them to spend more time focusing on the human side of staffing."

About Aqore Staffing Software:

Aqore is more than just a staffing software company; we are a family of dedicated professionals committed to transforming the staffing industry. Our innovative, cloud-based solutions go beyond automation, seamlessly integrating into the fabric of staffing firms to streamline operations and unlock new possibilities. Experience the power of our all-in-one platform, accessible with a single sign-on. Aqore offers a comprehensive suite of features, including applicant tracking, onboarding, time tracking, payroll, and more. This powerful solution empowers staffing firms to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge. Learn more at www.aqore.com

About Ringover:

Ringover is the communications suite that provides instant, actionable insights from every conversation, linked to your ATS and staffing tech stack. With calls, video, SMS, WhatsApp, analytics, and reporting in one easy-to-use solution, Ringover helps improve recruiter performance, boost visibility, and offer real-time coaching. Trusted by over 13,000 customers worldwide, Ringover is changing the way staffing professionals engage and communicate. Learn more at www.ringover.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.