Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers Named 'Best of the Best' by Bay Area Parent for Fourth Year

Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Center in Burlingame, CA Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers Best of the Best 2025 Certificate Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers Best of the Best 2025

Leading breastfeeding support center wins Gold Medal for Postnatal & Newborn Services, marking its fourth win in the community-voted awards

We are deeply grateful to our community for their continued trust and are honored to be a part of their breastfeeding and new-parent journeys." — Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, CEO of Healthy Horizons

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers, a leader in lactation support and family services, has been awarded the Gold Medal for Postnatal or Newborn Services in Bay Area Parent Magazine’s 2025 Best of the Best Voter's Choice Awards. This marks the fourth year that the San Francisco Bay Area community has recognized Healthy Horizons for its excellence in supporting new and growing families.The Best of the Best awards are determined by thousands of votes from Bay Area Parent readers across the region, making it a true measure of community trust and satisfaction. Winning the Gold Medal in the Postnatal or Newborn Services category highlights Healthy Horizons' unwavering commitment to providing expert, compassionate care during the critical postpartum period.“To be chosen by the families we serve is the highest honor we can imagine,” said Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, Founder and CEO of Healthy Horizons. “Receiving this award for the fourth time is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team of lactation consultants and support staff. We are deeply grateful to our community for their continued trust and are honored to be a part of their breastfeeding and new-parent journeys.”For nearly 35 years, Healthy Horizons has provided a comprehensive range of services designed to support families from pregnancy through weaning. Their offerings include private lactation consultations, prenatal classes, support groups, and corporate lactation programs . With locations in Burlingame and Menlo Park, they also provide hospital-grade breast pump rentals and a wide selection of breastfeeding, maternity, and baby supplies, ensuring families have access to everything they need for a healthy start.The recognition from Bay Area Parent underscores the vital role that expert postnatal support plays in a family's well-being and the confidence parents place in Healthy Horizons to provide that care.About Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding CentersFounded in 1991, Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers is dedicated to supporting and empowering families through every stage of their breastfeeding experience. With locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and a robust corporate lactation program in 130 cities in North America, Healthy Horizons provides expert-led classes, consultations, workplace lactation programs, and high-quality breastfeeding products. Their mission is to create a supportive environment that helps parents and babies thrive.About Bay Area ParentBay Area Parent is an award-winning publication and a leading source of information and resources for families in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its annual Best of the Best awards celebrate the top local businesses and services, as voted by their readers.

