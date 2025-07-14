Healthy Horizons' Growth in Workplace Parent Support Lands It on San Francisco Business Times FAST 100

Healthy Horizons CEO, Sheila Janakos with the FAST 100 Award in San Francisco Healthy Horizons Executive Team at the FAST 100 Awards in San Francisco Healthy Horizons Logo

Workplace parent support provider Healthy Horizons is named to SF Business Times FAST 100, recognizing its growth and leadership in corporate family benefits.

Being named to the FAST 100 is not just a measure of our growth, but of the positive impact we are making on the lives of working families.” — Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers, a pioneer in corporate lactation programs and new parent support, announced it has been ranked #54 on the prestigious 2024 FAST 100 list by the San Francisco Business Times. The annual award recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the San Francisco Bay Area based on their revenue growth, achievements, and contributions to the local community.The FAST 100, an honor based on independent editorial review, highlights companies that are innovators and drivers of economic growth in one of the nation’s most competitive business landscapes. Healthy Horizons' placement on the list underscores the increasing demand for comprehensive parental support in the workplace and the company’s leadership in this vital sector."We are honored to be recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Cassi Janakos, COO of Healthy Horizons. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and the forward-thinking companies we partner with. When we empower parents, we build stronger families, more productive companies, and a better society."Healthy Horizons has been at the forefront of the movement to support working parents by offering a comprehensive suite of services that benefit both employees and employers. These services include designing and implementing state-of-the-art corporate lactation rooms and providing expert guidance from International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs). To further support modern working families, the company offers seamless, reliable breast milk shipping for traveling parents and provides thoughtfully curated new parent gifts and baby essentials.The work of Healthy Horizons extends beyond corporate services to championing social good. By enabling parents to continue their breastfeeding journey after returning to work, Healthy Horizons contributes to improved maternal and infant health outcomes. Research shows that robust lactation support in the workplace leads to higher employee retention rates, increased productivity, and lower healthcare costs for businesses. This commitment to the well-being of families and the community is a core tenet of the company's mission."Our mission has always been to ensure that every parent has the resources and support they need to thrive, both at home and in their careers," said Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, CEO of Healthy Horizons. "Being named to the FAST 100 is not just a measure of our growth, but of the positive impact we are making on the lives of working families."About Healthy HorizonsBased in the San Francisco Bay Area, Healthy Horizons is a pioneer in supporting companies to develop new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The company serves an extensive client base, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Healthy Horizons supports workplaces across 130 North American cities.A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for her significant impact on the health of infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn how you can support your working parents, and about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.