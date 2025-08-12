Healthy Horizons Ranks No. 2498 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Healthy Horizons Executive Team Inc 5000 Award 2025 Healthy Horizons CEO Inc 5000 Award 2025 Healthy Horizons Inc 5000 Award Logo

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 169 Percent, This Marks Healthy Horizons’ 3rd Time on the List

Our 169% growth isn't just a number; it represents our corporate partners who are investing in the health and well-being of their employees and families.” — Sheila Dukas-Janakos MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, CEO of Healthy Horizons

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers is No. 2498 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers has distinguished itself by creating scalable, data-driven lactation programs that meet the needs of a modern workforce. Leveraging a unique combination of clinical best practices and engineering efficiency, Healthy Horizons provides end-to-end support for employers, including lactation suite design, hospital-grade equipment management, breast milk shipping, and access to lactation consultants. By supporting employees in over 130 cities, the company has become an essential partner for businesses aiming to enhance employee retention and satisfaction.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third time. This achievement is a powerful testament to the growing movement of companies prioritizing family-friendly workplaces,” says Sheila Dukas-Janakos MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, CEO of Healthy Horizons. “Our 169% growth isn't just a number; it represents our corporate partners who are investing in the health and well-being of their employees and families. I am immensely proud of our team for their passion and dedication to our mission, and we are more committed than ever to creating a world where every working parent can thrive.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,507 percent, and those companies added 52,805 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Healthy Horizons is a pioneer in supporting companies to develop new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The company serves an extensive client base, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Healthy Horizons supports workplaces across 130 North American cities.A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for her significant impact on the health of infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn more about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.

