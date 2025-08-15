Secretary Noem Announces 1.6 Million Illegal Aliens Have Left the U.S.

Data reveals the world is hearing Secretary Noem’s message loud and clear: if you are in America illegally, leave now or face arrest, deportation and fines

WASHINGTON — Today, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that in her first 200 days as Secretary, the U.S. has seen a decline of approximately 1.6 million illegalaliens across the country.

“In less than 200 days, 1.6 MILLION illegal immigrants have left the United States population,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This is massive. This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans. Thank you, President Trump!”

In her first 200 days as secretary, DHS also launched an international, multimillion-dollar ad campaign warning illegal aliens to LEAVE NOW because if they don’t, we will arrest them and deport them. This new data shows illegal aliens are hearing our message.

Secretary Noem ended the CBP One App, that allowed more than one million aliens to illegally enter the country, which has been transformed into the CBP Home App. Part of Operation Homecoming, the CBP Home App allows illegal aliens to take control of their departure. The American people are generously offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now.

President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to carry out targeted operations to remove criminal illegal aliens. Additionally, President Trump delivered the most secure border in history.

The rapid decline in the illegal immigrant population is already being felt nationwide, from reduced strain on public services to a resurgence in local job markets.

