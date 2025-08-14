MPD Searching for Two Suspects in Northeast Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking two suspects in connection to an armed carjacking which occurred in Northeast.

On Sunday, July 27, 2025, at approximately 9:27 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, for reports of an armed carjacking. Upon arrival officers discovered that two suspects approached the victim while he was sitting in his parked car, both suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and then one suspect struck the victim in the head with the firearm. Both suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25113865