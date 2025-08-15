Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,069 in the last 365 days.

Ninth Circuit withdraws request to answer insurance policy lapse question

The issue before the Supreme Court concerns the interpretation of California Insurance Code statutes concerning lapse and termination of life insurance policies “issued or delivered in this state.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ninth Circuit withdraws request to answer insurance policy lapse question

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more