Stylishly Sustainable Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery Now Green Globe Certified

Admiral Hotel Manila - MGallery

The hotel’s vision is to create a luxurious and memorable experience that is sustainable, environmentally responsible and socially inclusive.

At Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery, sustainability is not just an initiative - it’s a core purpose. ” — Elitha Bondoc, Performance & Project Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Admiral Hotel Manila - MGallery its inaugural certification. The centrally located bayside boutique property was Accor’s first MGallery hotel to open in the Philippines. Stylishly sustainable, the hotel’s vision is to create a luxurious and memorable experience that is sustainable, environmentally responsible and socially inclusive.Elitha Bondoc, Performance & Project Manager, shares her sentiments regarding this notable achievement, “At Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery, sustainability is not just an initiative - it’s a core purpose. Achieving Green Globe certification is a vital step in our commitment to sustainability. Through efforts like Run for Hope and other impactful actions, we aim to uplift communities, minimize our environmental footprint and drive lasting change. True luxury is found in creating memorable moments that are thoughtful, responsible, and rooted in care—for our guests, our Heartists, and our planet.”A robust sustainability management plan (SMP) underlies the hotel’s various green initiatives where Heartists, essentially the loyal hotel staff members, are committed to best practices that drive impactful environmental and social change. Equally important, beyond the hotel grounds itself, innovative community programs bring positive, long term benefits to the lives of adults and children in the Philippine capital.Run for Hope - Turn Your Mile into a SmileAdmiral Hotel Manila - MGallery was the first hotel organization in Manila to launch a community-centered wellness run dedicated to supporting street children. In partnership with Child Hope Philippines, the Run for Hope initiative aims to raise funds for mobile education, provision of meals and healthcare programs. The event promotes wellness, community involvement and highlights the cultural heritage of Manila Bay. In its inaugural year, the event raised Php 170,000, and the hotel is now preparing for its second year, engaging even more hospitality and tourism partners with a goal to reach an expanded target of Php 200,000.Child Hope Philippines delivers mobile education through its KalyEskwela program, which brings learning directly to street children via a specially equipped van. This mobile classroom travels to various areas in Metro Manila where street children live or gather. The van is equipped with educational materials, audiovisual tools and supplies, and is operated by licensed street educators who teach basic literacy, numeracy, life skills and the value of education. Lessons are tailored to the children’s needs and delivered in flexible, engaging formats suited to their unique circumstances and learning levels.Soap for Hope and Philippine Institute PartnershipIn partnership with Diversey’s Soap for Hope program and the Philippine Institute for the Deaf, usable hotel soap remnants are collected and recycled into new, hygienic soap bars that are distributed to disadvantaged communities. What makes this initiative even more significant is the involvement of the students from the Institute, who train hotel team members on the soap upcycling process. By supporting training programs that foster a sense of knowledge and purpose in young people, this initiative clearly demonstrates that environmental and social impact initiatives can work hand in hand to produce meaningful outcomes. Through this partnership, waste is diverted from landfill, better hygiene standards are promoted, and opportunities created for better livelihoods for persons with disabilities.Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) and BambikeCommunity care and sustainable tourism partnerships are key areas addressed in Admiral Hotel Manila - MGallery’s green strategy. Through the hotel’s partnership with the Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) surplus food from restaurants is regularly donated to help fight hunger while minimizing food waste, supporting both people in need in the local community and the planet.Eco-conscious travel is also promoted by the hotel with Bambike, handcrafted bamboo bicycles that are offered for guest use. The bikes are a sustainable, locally made alternative for exploring Manila, encouraging green mobility while celebrating Filipino innovation and heritage.ContactElitha Ong Bondoc (Eli)Performance & Project ManagerADMIRAL HOTEL MANILA - MGALLERY2138 Roxas BoulevardManila (1004) - PhilippinesTel. +63 2 8355-8411 | +63 917-837-3676Email: elitha.bondoc@accor.comWebsite: admiralhotelmanila.commgallery.com - all.accor.com - facebook.com/mgalley

