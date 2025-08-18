ViewsML and iProcess Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Delivery of AI-Powered Virtual Biomarker Testing

ViewsML Technologies iProcess Global Research

VANCOUVER, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViewsML , a pioneer in AI-powered virtual immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining, and iProcess Global Research, a leading provider of biospecimen and clinical research solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to ViewsML’s virtual biomarker technology.Under this agreement, iProcess will offer ViewsML’s virtual IHC technology to its extensive network of research institutions, diagnostic labs, and pharmaceutical partners. The collaboration enables customers to access cutting-edge digital pathology tools that eliminate the need for physical biomarker staining—dramatically accelerating turnaround times, preserving rare tissue samples, and enabling multiplex analysis in silico.“We’re excited to partner with iProcess to bring the benefits of our virtual IHC platform to their customers,” said Keith Jalbert, Chief Commercial Officer of ViewsML. “iProcess has an exceptional reputation for biospecimen access, histopathology services, and operational scale. By integrating our AI-powered virtual staining into their offerings, researchers and drug developers will be able to generate high-resolution, quantitative biomarker insights in seconds—not days—whilst increasing the value of every tissue sample.”ViewsML’s platform enables researchers to predict biomarker expression at the per-cell level using only a single H&E image, and thus fitting into existing pathology workflows. With applications in research through to diagnostics, the company’s virtual panels support a wide range of biomarkers. For iProcess, the partnership enhances its digital pathology capabilities and unlocks new service offerings for pharmaceutical clients and academic partners looking to maximize sample utility and accelerate biomarker-driven decisions.“We see ViewsML’s virtual IHC as a game-changer for the way tissue samples are characterized and utilized,” said Asker Ahmed, Director and Founder at iProcess. “Our clients are demanding faster, more scalable, and cost-effective biomarker analysis—especially in early drug discovery and high-throughput settings. With ViewsML as a partner, we can now offer AI-powered tissue interrogation with unmatched speed, precision, and tissue preservation. We’re thrilled to bring this innovation to our clients.”About ViewsMLViewsML is transforming precision medicine and diagnostics through virtual biomarkers. Its core platform virtualizes antibodies and immunostaining to predict biomarker expression at the per-cell level, both spatially and quantitatively, reducing a days-long process to mere minutes, all from a single H&E image to fit into current workflows. Learn more at www.viewsml.com About iProcess Global ResearchiProcess is a leading tissue bank and contract research organization specializing in human biospecimen access, clinical research support, and lab services for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostics industries. Learn more at www.iprocess.net Media Contact:info@viewsml.com for ViewsML and info@iprocess.net for iProcess

