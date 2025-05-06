ViewsML Expands to Asia Pacific, In-Licensing Technology from A*STAR

ViewsML Technologies

ViewsML expands to Singapore with A*STAR tech licensing agreement to enhance AI-powered virtual biomarker platform

This collaboration provides a unique opportunity to deepen our understanding of disease biology in complex therapeutic areas such as immuno-oncology and beyond” — Dr. Chris Jackson

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViewsML , an innovator in AI-driven spatial biology and virtual diagnostics, is excited to announce the launch of a new subsidiary in Singapore. The new Singapore subsidiary will focus on expanding the application of ViewsML’s virtual biomarker staining platform to a broad range of drug development and diagnostic initiatives.As part of this expansion, ViewsML is announcing an in-licensing agreement for proprietary technology from Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) that will further enhance the capabilities of the company’s virtual biomarker staining platform. This agreement reinforces ViewsML’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge innovation into its AI-driven solutions, while strengthening ties with leading global research institutions.“Singapore is the perfect launchpad for expanding our footprint in the Asia Pacific region,” said Dr. Kenneth To, CEO of ViewsML. “Collaborating with world-class institutions and experts will allow us to bring cutting-edge technologies to the forefront of drug development and diagnostics. Together, we aim to deliver new breakthroughs that improve patient outcomes globally.”Dr. Christopher Jackson, Chief Scientific Officer of ViewsML, added, “Integrating diverse methodologies in virtual biomarker detection enables us to interrogate tissue architecture and biomolecular expression with unprecedented precision. This collaboration provides a unique opportunity to deepen our understanding of disease biology in complex therapeutic areas such as immuno-oncology and beyond.”About ViewsML ViewsML is a techbio company transforming precision medicine and diagnostics through virtual biomarkers. Its core platform virtualizes antibodies and immunostaining to predict biomarker expression at the single-cell level, both spatially and quantitatively, reducing a days-long process to mere minutes. This innovation enables superior drug characterization, precise patient stratification in clinical trials, and the virtualization of diagnostic assays for precision medicines.

