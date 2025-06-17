ViewsML and Debiopharm Collaborate to Advance Virtual Biomarker Technology in Drug Research

ViewsML Technologies Debiopharm

Debiopharm taps ViewsML’s AI-driven platform to streamline biomarker detection in oncology research.

Working with ViewsML allows us to integrate advanced AI solutions into our biomarker research, optimizing our ability to develop targeted therapeutics,” — Jeannette Fuchs

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViewsML , a techbio company specializing in AI-driven virtual staining and biomarkers for precision medicine and diagnostics, has announced a translational research agreement with Debiopharm, a Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company. This research aims to integrate ViewsML's virtual antibody and immunohistochemistry (IHC) technology into Debiopharm's drug development process to enhance biomarker detection and characterization, improving clinical trial patient selection and ultimately the development of precision medicines.ViewsML's innovative platform leverages deep learning algorithms to virtualize the antibody and IHC process, enabling rapid and precise prediction of biomarker expression at the cellular level – all from a single digital H&E image. This approach transforms a traditionally time-consuming procedure into one that delivers instant results, significantly reducing costs and preserving valuable tissue samples. The technology is adaptable across various types of biomarkers, therapeutic areas, and species, making it a versatile tool in both preclinical and clinical research settings. It is based on brightfield imaging and therefore fits within existing pathology workflows."Our collaboration with Debiopharm represents a significant milestone in our vision to transform precision medicine and diagnostics through our AI-driven virtual staining platform," said Keith Jalbert, Chief Commercial Officer of ViewsML. "By virtualizing the antibody and IHC process, we can provide researchers with deeper insights, preserve precious tissue, reduce costs, and ultimately contribute to better patient outcomes."Debiopharm, known for its commitment to innovation in oncology and infectious diseases, sees this collaboration as a crucial step toward improving patient outcomes with innovative medicines. “Working with ViewsML allows us to integrate advanced AI solutions into our biomarker research, optimizing our ability to develop targeted therapeutics,” expressed Jeannette Fuchs, Scientist, Debiopharm.For more information about ViewsML Technologies and their AI-driven virtual staining platform, please visit www.viewsml.com About ViewsML TechnologiesViewsML is a techbio company transforming precision medicine and diagnostics through virtual biomarkers. Its core platform virtualizes antibodies and immunostaining to predict biomarker expression at the single-cell level, both spatially and quantitatively, reducing a days-long process to mere minutes. This innovation enables superior drug characterization, precise patient selection in clinical trials, and the virtualization of diagnostic assays for precision medicine.About DebiopharmDebiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy, and then hand stewardship to large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.For more information, please visit www.debiopharm.com Follow us on LinkedIn @DebiopharmInternationalFor media inquiries, please contact:Keith JalbertCCO, ViewsMLkjalbert@viewsml.com

