Governor Newsom launches statewide response to Trump rigging Texas’ elections

“California Democrats will not allow Trump’s Republican Party to rig the system and take permanent control of the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. “We are prepared and we will fight fire with fire. We will do whatever it takes to defend our democracy. We will do whatever it takes to protect the voices, the votes, and the rights of every American.”

“President Trump and Texas Republicans are responsible for all of this. This is not a fight California chose, but it’s a fight California can’t run from,” said Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire. “Trump chose to rewrite the rules and Texas Republican leaders are all too happy to do his dirty work. We’ve seen this playbook. When Trump doesn’t have the votes to win an election, he orders others to manufacture them. Trump’s cynical ploy is rotten to its core. It is our sacred responsibility to defend the people of California and our democracy from this madness, so if Texas moves forward, we will be forced to do the same.”

“The damage the Trump administration is causing to our country is clear: masked agents terrorizing communities, tax dollars wasted on military stunts, allies alienated, and loyalists hired to replace public servants,” said Senator Alex Padilla. “This administration is out of control—and the Election Rigging Response Act is how California defends our democracy and fights back. I am proud to stand alongside Governor Newsom and California leaders in supporting this critical measure.”

“Donald Trump is terrified of facing voters in the midterms after taking away their food and healthcare, and failing to bring down prices. In a fair fight, he knows he will lose his majority in Congress,” said Senator Adam Schiff. “That’s why he’s demanded that Republicans in Texas further gerrymander their lines in a state that is already badly gerrymandered. California will not stand idly by while Donald Trump tries to dictate the result of the next election in advance. If Texas moves forward with their new lines, California must respond. We will ask voters to fight fire with fire, and ensure they are not made irrelevant by the pernicious actions of Trump and Texas Republicans.”

“Republicans know their agenda is unpopular, but rather than responding to the voices of the voters, Donald Trump and Republicans in states like Texas are engaging in a blatant power grab to rig the 2026 election before a single vote has been cast. I am proud to stand strongly to resist this power grab with our state legislative partners, the entire California Democratic Congressional Delegation and our Governor,” said California Democratic Congressional Delegation Chair Rep. Zoe Lofgren. “If Republicans continue along this path, they will be met with the full force of California. We are united in this because we know what is at stake. California cannot stand idly by and watch as Republicans and Donald Trump strip food programs from California schools, cut millions of Californians from their health insurance, do permanent damage to California’s clean air and clean water, make life more expensive for working Americans through their hairbrained tariff scheme, and defund Planned Parenthood. If Texas and other Republican states move forward with their efforts to redraw the maps mid-cycle, so will California. We are ready to fight back.

“President Trump has said that Republicans are ‘entitled’ to five more congressional votes in Texas. Well, they aren’t entitled to steal the 2026 election. California’s unions refuse to stand by as democracy is tested,” said Lorena Gonzalez, President of the California Federation of Labor Unions, AFL-CIO. “California Labor is unified in our resolve to fight back against President Trump’s anti-worker agenda. We are 2.3 million union members strong and we will use our collective power to campaign for this redistricting effort and win.”

“Over the past several months, we have seen the Trump administration freeze funds for critical education programs, cut healthcare for millions of our students and their families, attempt to dismantle the Department of Education, and pass a new voucher program designed to destroy public education entirely,” said California Teachers Association (CTA) President David B. Goldberg. “It is clear that we are also now facing an unprecedented power grab by Texas and other states to steal congressional seats and rig the 2026 election in favor of the current federal administration. This is a direct and urgent attack on our democracy. If this power grab goes unchecked, we will only see more drastic cuts to public education, healthcare, and other critical services and a further erosion of basic civil and human rights in our communities. California union educators will fight back against any and all attacks on our democracy and public education.”



“Trump and his MAGA loyalists are trying to steal the next election and establish one-party rule, but California has a way to respond, and SEIU members stand ready to defend our rights,” said SEIU California President David Huerta. “We did not choose this path, but we’re not going to let Texas and Trump manipulate our Democracy. We will fight fire with fire. SEIU members and our communities have worked too hard to protect and strengthen our democracy to stand by while President Trump attempts to silence our voice – we are ready to move forward now and lead this fight for California and every American whose voices and votes are at stake.”

“The reality is reproductive freedom and abortion access in California is on the line every election, every time. Just six weeks ago, the Trump administration and its backers in Congress ‘defunded’ Planned Parenthood — severely threatening sexual and reproductive health care access in our state,” said Jodi Hicks, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “If Republicans continue to consolidate federal power, a nationwide abortion ban is not off the table. Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California is all in on supporting the state’s plan to counter Texas’ redistricting efforts and stop Republicans’ unprecedented power grab. As a reproductive freedom state that values democracy, we simply have no other choice.”

“In the current mid-decade redistricting battle, we recognize that President Trump and Republican leaders are pursuing a calculated, asymmetric strategy to redraw districts mid-decade in states like Texas, to lock in unaccountable power and silence voters,” said Common Cause. “This is not an isolated political tactic; it is part of a broader march toward authoritarianism, dismantling people-powered democracy, and stripping away the people’s ability to have a political voice and say in how they are governed.”

“I stand with Governor Newsom, Speaker Rivas, and legislative colleagues in supporting redistricting efforts and its importance in protecting our democracy. We didn’t ask for this fight and need to be prepared to fight back against President Trump’s power grab. This is more than lines on a map—it’s about defending our democracy and making sure every voice counts. This is our chance to stand up, raise our voices and defend the future of fair representation. The stakes couldn’t be higher: President Trump and Congressional Republicans are denying wildfire relief, targeting our diverse immigrant communities, and pulling millions off health care. We will stand up and defend the Voting Rights Act and protect historically marginalized communities,” said Assemblymember Mike Fong, Chair of the California Legislative AAPI Caucus.

“California will not sit idly by while Republicans attempt to rig the electoral system to continue pushing the policies of an administration that has made life less affordable, worsened public health, weakened our educational system, and made it harder for our most vulnerable communities to get ahead,” said State Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D., Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus. “Instead of proving to voters that its policies are working, the Trump administration is trying to silence dissent by directing Texas to gerrymander the state and create five new Republican congressional districts. That is why California is responding to this attack on our democracy by giving voters the opportunity to weigh in, protect our democratic process, and preserve the will of the people.”

“The Californian Latino Caucus has always fought to ensure a fair redistricting process that respects voter interests and promotes greater opportunities for greater Latino representation,” said Senator Lena Gonzalez. “We will continue to work hard to further these goals, uplift Latino voices regardless of immigration status, and fight to protect hard fought gains in every corner of California.”

“As Vice Chair of the Latino Caucus, I believe that any redistricting effort must ensure our Latino communities are not just represented on paper, but truly empowered at the ballot box,” said Assemblymember Juan Carrillo, Vice Chair of the Latino Caucus. “With more than 22 million voters in California, these changes must re-engage our communities, strengthen our voice, and protect the progress we’ve fought for.”