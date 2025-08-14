6 Weeks to Go & SPiCE Central Asia 2025’s Top Speaker Sets the Stage for Transformation

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are officially only 6 weeks left until the inaugural SPiCE Central Asia 2025 – the premier summit for stakeholders tracking one of today’s most intriguing gaming markets! Join us in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from 25 – 26 September 2025, where key players across the gaming industry, policy circles, and technology sectors will come together to explore the pivotal shift in Central Asia’s gaming ecosystem, as regulation begins to take shape alongside exciting economic and technological opportunities.With Uzbekistan positioning itself on the cusp of becoming a significant player in the global gaming arena, SPiCE Central Asia 2025 will offer rare and valuable insights into the region’s rapidly developing market dynamics and the frameworks that could guide its sustainable growth.Expert View: George Mamulaishvili on SPiCE Central Asia’s Potential to Transform the MarketAs we approach the summit, George Mamulaishvili, Head of Administration at the Georgian Gambling Association and a leading speaker, is sharing exclusive insights on regulation, collaboration, and growth strategies that could shape the future of the region’s gaming industry.On the role SPiCE Central Asia 2025 will play in transforming Uzbekistan’s gaming market, he said:“Any industry conference held in the region provides an additional boost to sectoral development. SPiCE has already established itself as a reliable brand and offers a platform for building sustainable communication between businesses and regulators. Government representatives always closely monitor market dynamics, and every professional event helps to strengthen trust in the sector. SPiCE is exactly the kind of platform that brings together a wide range of experts and can make a meaningful contribution to the future growth of the industry.”He further explained how responsible regulation can boost the region’s gaming growth while ensuring safety and long-term sustainability:“Every regulated sector, especially the gaming industry, contains delicate balances: sound regulation can stimulate the growth of the legal segment, while excessive restrictions may instead create conditions for the illegal market to expand. Missteps, such as over-regulation or sharp tax increases, may deliver short-term fiscal gains but often lead to long-term damage, reduced investor confidence, and capital flight. That’s why governments must engage in ongoing dialogue with the industry and listen to expert opinions. The responsibility for sustainable growth should be shared between the state and the private sector.”On bridging gaps between regulators, operators, and industry stakeholders:“A conference is, first and foremost, a platform for open dialogue. Experts participating in SPiCE share their experience and perspectives on key issues – from regulatory frameworks to responsible gaming. This enables regulators to engage in constructive discussion, hear real-world case studies, and potentially adapt best international practices to local contexts. Such interaction brings stakeholders closer together and helps form a mature and sustainable market environment.”George’s advice for those preparing to enter Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian regulatory environment:“[In] my view, one thing deserves special attention: operators and suppliers should not compete for regulatory influence individually but should instead unite and build a constructive dialogue on behalf of the industry. Collaborative engagement with regulators tends to yield far better results than isolatedefforts.”Here’s why he considers SPiCE Central Asia 2025 a can’t-miss event for those leading the industry:“SPiCE in other regions has already demonstrated that even new events can bring enormous value. This will be an excellent opportunity to come together, discuss current challenges, share experiences, learn something new, and – importantly – position oneself as a professional. Such events foster new relationships, strengthen existing ones, and even enable constructive interaction with competitors.SPiCE is not just a conference; it’s an investment in growth. Even industry leaders need to keep evolving and stay on top of trends, as this sector changes rapidly. SPiCE Central Asia provides precisely the environment where one can learn, grow, and influence the future of the industry.”Network with These Influential Industry Experts:Asad Kambarov, CEO/CMO, iGlow MediaBibigul Baidildanova, Legal CounselDea Nebieridze, Partnerships and Community ManagerDžangar Jesenov, Head of Compliance, EndorphinaEkaterine Lomsadze, Account ManagerGeorge Mamulaishvili, Head of Administration, Georgian Gambling AssociationGeorge Paliani, Co-Founder, FuturumGiorgi Tsamalaidze, CLO, Random Systems GeorgiaGöktuğ Boğaç Ögel, Head of Technology & ProductLasha Kiladze, CMO, LuxeyaMax Yarmukhametov, SEO Team LeadMukhammad Murodov, Product Owner, Brofist PartnersNatalia Moskvina, Founder & General Manager, LexonixOrkhan Zakirov, General Manager, Adigy AgencyValentin Rash, SEO LeadAnd many more.Key Topics on the Agenda:Responsible Gaming Practices: Promoting Safety in Online Gaming EnvironmentsCIS Gaming Market Dynamics: Unlocking Insights into Uzbekistan’s Regulatory LandscapeEnhancing Player Experience, Retention, and Gamification in GamingHarnessing the Potential of Digital Assets: Present Success and Future Growth OpportunitiesEmerging Gaming Markets to Watch: Asia, Middle East & AfricaTake Your Place Among the Visionaries Defining the Region’s Gaming FutureSecure your spot at the highly anticipated inaugural SPiCE Central Asia 2025 now – and be part of shaping the future of gaming in one of today’s most exciting emerging markets.Register now: https://www.spiceseries.com/sca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.