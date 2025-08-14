6 Weeks to Go & SPiCE Central Asia 2025’s Top Speaker Sets the Stage for Transformation
With Uzbekistan positioning itself on the cusp of becoming a significant player in the global gaming arena, SPiCE Central Asia 2025 will offer rare and valuable insights into the region’s rapidly developing market dynamics and the frameworks that could guide its sustainable growth.
Expert View: George Mamulaishvili on SPiCE Central Asia’s Potential to Transform the Market
As we approach the summit, George Mamulaishvili, Head of Administration at the Georgian Gambling Association and a leading speaker, is sharing exclusive insights on regulation, collaboration, and growth strategies that could shape the future of the region’s gaming industry.
On the role SPiCE Central Asia 2025 will play in transforming Uzbekistan’s gaming market, he said:
“Any industry conference held in the region provides an additional boost to sectoral development. SPiCE has already established itself as a reliable brand and offers a platform for building sustainable communication between businesses and regulators. Government representatives always closely monitor market dynamics, and every professional event helps to strengthen trust in the sector. SPiCE is exactly the kind of platform that brings together a wide range of experts and can make a meaningful contribution to the future growth of the industry.”
He further explained how responsible regulation can boost the region’s gaming growth while ensuring safety and long-term sustainability:
“Every regulated sector, especially the gaming industry, contains delicate balances: sound regulation can stimulate the growth of the legal segment, while excessive restrictions may instead create conditions for the illegal market to expand. Missteps, such as over-regulation or sharp tax increases, may deliver short-term fiscal gains but often lead to long-term damage, reduced investor confidence, and capital flight. That’s why governments must engage in ongoing dialogue with the industry and listen to expert opinions. The responsibility for sustainable growth should be shared between the state and the private sector.”
On bridging gaps between regulators, operators, and industry stakeholders:
“A conference is, first and foremost, a platform for open dialogue. Experts participating in SPiCE share their experience and perspectives on key issues – from regulatory frameworks to responsible gaming. This enables regulators to engage in constructive discussion, hear real-world case studies, and potentially adapt best international practices to local contexts. Such interaction brings stakeholders closer together and helps form a mature and sustainable market environment.”
George’s advice for those preparing to enter Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian regulatory environment:
“[In] my view, one thing deserves special attention: operators and suppliers should not compete for regulatory influence individually but should instead unite and build a constructive dialogue on behalf of the industry. Collaborative engagement with regulators tends to yield far better results than isolated
efforts.”
Here’s why he considers SPiCE Central Asia 2025 a can’t-miss event for those leading the industry:
“SPiCE in other regions has already demonstrated that even new events can bring enormous value. This will be an excellent opportunity to come together, discuss current challenges, share experiences, learn something new, and – importantly – position oneself as a professional. Such events foster new relationships, strengthen existing ones, and even enable constructive interaction with competitors.
SPiCE is not just a conference; it’s an investment in growth. Even industry leaders need to keep evolving and stay on top of trends, as this sector changes rapidly. SPiCE Central Asia provides precisely the environment where one can learn, grow, and influence the future of the industry.”
Network with These Influential Industry Experts:
Asad Kambarov, CEO/CMO, iGlow Media
Bibigul Baidildanova, Legal Counsel
Dea Nebieridze, Partnerships and Community Manager
Džangar Jesenov, Head of Compliance, Endorphina
Ekaterine Lomsadze, Account Manager
George Mamulaishvili, Head of Administration, Georgian Gambling Association
George Paliani, Co-Founder, Futurum
Giorgi Tsamalaidze, CLO, Random Systems Georgia
Göktuğ Boğaç Ögel, Head of Technology & Product
Lasha Kiladze, CMO, Luxeya
Max Yarmukhametov, SEO Team Lead
Mukhammad Murodov, Product Owner, Brofist Partners
Natalia Moskvina, Founder & General Manager, Lexonix
Orkhan Zakirov, General Manager, Adigy Agency
Valentin Rash, SEO Lead
And many more.
Key Topics on the Agenda:
Responsible Gaming Practices: Promoting Safety in Online Gaming Environments
CIS Gaming Market Dynamics: Unlocking Insights into Uzbekistan’s Regulatory Landscape
Enhancing Player Experience, Retention, and Gamification in Gaming
Harnessing the Potential of Digital Assets: Present Success and Future Growth Opportunities
Emerging Gaming Markets to Watch: Asia, Middle East & Africa
