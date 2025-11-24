Affiliate Conclave: Driving Digital Growth Through Strategic Partnerships

A cozy event dedicated to high-impact networking and collaboration among affiliates, founders, marketers, and industry innovators

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VAP Group brings to you a game-changing marketing event known as Affiliate Conclave , the official side-event of Global Blockchain Show . Set for December 10, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, this event will help affiliate partners and founders connect and network to promote cross-industry collaboration. With its non-formal atmosphere, the event is primed to help encourage growth while maintaining a relaxed environment.World-renowned marketers and global leaders at this event will be a part of the panel that will discuss “What 2026 Holds for Partnerships, Performance, and Community,” followed by a short open mic session where participants and attendees will have the opportunity to share their stories and experiences with everyone in attendance.From actionable insights to bold new ideas that can help transform the affiliate marketing sector in Web3 and decentralization, this event is primed to promote cross-industry collaboration in a vetted environment. With the help of Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure and world-leading ecosystem, the event aligns with the emirate’s strategic goals revolving around Web3 and decentralization technology.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Marketing Web3 and blockchainSecure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re starting out your journey in affiliate marketing or you’ve been doing it for a while, this event is the perfect platform for everyone who wants to be a part of the next wave in decentralization and Web3 marketing. Secure your spots by registering at https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ VAP Group is a global events and community-building organization dedicated to the growth and development of AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems. The organization has over 12 years of experience in fostering conversations in the aforementioned domains and has a global footprint (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong). VAP Group is committed to bridging the gap between local, regional and global ecosystems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.