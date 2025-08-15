Sherri Murphy Wins Best of Los Angeles Award — 'Best Matchmaking Professional - 2025'

Sherri Murphy and Daughter Tammi Pickle.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed professional matchmaker Sherri Murphy has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for Best Professional Matchmaker – 2025. This recognition solidifies Murphy’s reputation as one of the most trusted and skilled matchmakers in the Los Angeles area, celebrated for her ability to create meaningful, lasting connections and elevate the standards of her profession.

Sherri Murphy, founder and CEO of Murphy International and Elite Connections International, has spent over 30 years at the forefront of the matchmaking industry. Her unwavering dedication and passion have kept her at the top of her field, consistently raising the bar for professional matchmaking. Working alongside her daughter, Tammi Pickle, a VIP Matchmaker, Sherri understands that true matchmaking goes beyond simply finding a compatible partner; it’s about enhancing every aspect of a client’s life. To achieve this, they collaborate with leading experts in life coaching, dating, image consulting, and psychology, offering a holistic and personalized approach to creating lasting relationships.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established nine years ago and has grown to include over 7,800 professional members across various industries in Southern California. Committed to celebrating excellence, the community highlights the finest individuals, businesses, and services contributing to Los Angeles’ vibrant professional landscape, operating under the guiding principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity,” said Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for BoLAA. “We are thrilled to welcome Sherri Murphy into our BoLAA family, as she truly exemplifies the creativity, innovation, and dedication that this award represents.”

By receiving this prestigious accolade, Murphy joins an elite group of professionals whose contributions continue to shape Los Angeles as a hub for world-class talent and innovative matchmaking. Her passion, expertise, and commitment to transforming lives make her a standout choice for this year’s award.

