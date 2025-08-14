Rony Jabour Leads Workplace Emergency Preparedness Keynote in Boston During Safe + Sound Week

Rony Jabour delivers an engaging keynote on workplace safety and emergency preparedness to a packed audience during a live event in Boston. Rony Jabour engaging the audience with real-world workplace safety strategies during his keynote presentation in Boston. Rony Jabour emphasizes the importance of preventing workplace accidents during a live presentation in Boston. Rony Jabour delivering a keynote speech on workplace safety, inspiring professionals to protect workers and save lives. Rony Jabour addressing an audience with a powerful message about the importance of safety and leadership in the workplace.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rony Jabour, a renowned occupational safety leader and founder of one of the largest workplace safety schools in the United States, delivered a high-impact keynote presentation in Boston this Monday as part of Safe + Sound Week, a nationwide initiative led by OSHA to promote workplace safety and health.A distinguished figure in the safety industry, Jabour holds two master’s degrees from the University of Texas in Risk Management and Safety & Health, and executive specializations from Harvard University in Risk Analysis and Leadership & Management. Over the past 15 years, he has personally trained more than 50,000 workers in person, becoming a trusted voice in construction, manufacturing, and high-risk industry safety.Safe + Sound Week, held every August, recognizes the successes of workplace safety programs while encouraging practical actions to keep America’s workers safe. This year’s focus on emergency preparedness and response aims to help organizations anticipate and handle unexpected incidents effectively.In his keynote, Rony Jabour addressed business leaders, safety managers, and industry professionals on actionable strategies for preparing workplaces for emergencies. He emphasized that readiness goes beyond compliance, sharing proven methods to protect employees, reduce operational risks, and ensure rapid, coordinated responses during crises.“Preparedness is not just about compliance — it’s about saving lives and protecting livelihoods,” said Jabour. “Every company, regardless of size, has a duty to be ready for the unexpected.”Recognized internationally, Rony Jabour has been honored as one of the Top 100 Leaders in Education and named a 40 Under 40 Rising Star by the National Safety Council. He has also received commendations from the U.S. government for his contributions to occupational safety, especially for protecting immigrant workers.His leadership extends beyond training sessions, with speaking engagements in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Switzerland, Angola, Mozambique, and France. He is the author of an autobiographical book detailing his journey from humble beginnings in Brazil to becoming one of the most influential safety advocates in America.By participating in Safe + Sound Week, Jabour reinforces his lifelong mission: inspiring employers to go beyond minimum legal standards and invest in proactive, life-saving safety programs.For more information about Rony Jabour’s work, training programs, and upcoming events, visit www.ronyjabour.com For details about Safe + Sound Week, visit osha.gov/safeandsoundweek.

