Campbell Clinic Physicians Honored as Healthcare Research All-Stars

Dr. Frederick M. Azar, Chief of Staff for Campbell Clinic Dr. Tyler J. Brolin with Campbell Clinic Dr. Christopher T. Holland, M.D., M.S. with Campbell Clinic Dr. William M. Mihalko with Campbell Clinic

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Campbell Clinic physicians recently received the designation as 2025 Orthopaedic Surgery Research All-Stars by Avant-garde Health. The surgeons named to this list are recognized for the quality and quantity of their published research. This honor recognizes the top 5% of hospitals and surgeons in the United States publishing leading-edge research in orthopaedic care, which ultimately leads to better patient outcomes.Dr. Frederick Azar, chief of staff for Campbell Clinic, was named in the top 1% of researchers nationwide. Dr. Tyler Brolin, Dr. Christopher Holland and Dr. William Mihalko were named in the top 2-3% of researchers nationwide.More than 90,000 physicians and 4,000 hospitals were considered for these awards, sponsored by Avant-garde Health, the leading provider of solutions for improving perioperative quality and profitability.“We’re honored by this prestigious recognition,” says Dr. Frederick Azar, chief of staff for Campbell Clinic. “This award highlights our team’s dedication to ongoing research that enables us to provide the highest level of care for our valued patients.”For more information on the Avant-garde Healthcare Research All-Stars list, visit https://avantgardehealth.com/best-surgeons-and-hospitals-research-all-stars /. The study methodology may be reviewed here as well as the key findings from the study.About Avant-garde Health:Across the perioperative care continuum, Avant-garde Health helps healthcare providers reduce costs, improve throughput and outcomes, and optimize coding and billing. With Avant-garde, hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians finally have the level of detail needed to see opportunities for improvement they can’t see now. Unique benchmarking across physicians, departments and peer hospitals enables providers to identify opportunities with the most potential for financial, operational, and quality improvements. To learn more, please visit www.avantgardehealth.com About Campbell Clinic:Founded by the late Willis C. Campbell, M.D. in 1909, Campbell Clinic is a full-service orthopaedic clinic that operates 9 outpatient clinics and two ambulatory surgery centers in the southeast region fueled by a team of 90 providers and more than 900 employees. Campbell Clinic is recognized as a national and international leader in the field of orthopaedics. Campbell Clinic physicians care for patients by integrating the latest orthopaedic treatment interventions and medical advancements in musculoskeletal care. Campbell Clinic specialists are experts in their fields, leaders in clinical research, and innovators of advanced modalities, treating all adult and pediatric musculoskeletal conditions. Campbell Clinic is proud to offer a full spectrum of care for all types of orthopaedic conditions including sports medicine, hip, knee, spine, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, orthopaedic oncology, orthopaedic trauma, pediatric orthopaedics, general orthopaedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and urgent ortho care. For more information, visit www.campbellclinic.com ----------------------------------Physician Bios:Dr. Frederick M. Azar is an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine in Memphis, Tennessee. He is Chief of Staff at the Campbell Clinic, as well as Professor and Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship program in the University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Biomedical Engineering. He previously served as the Residency Program Director. For more than 25 years, Dr. Azar has been a volunteer in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), where he served as President, Treasurer, and Board Member at-Large. He is currently a Senior Director for the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons (ABOS), in addition to maintaining an active role in several other national and international professional societies. Dr. Azar previously served as the team physician for the Memphis Grizzlies for 22 seasons and was selected as the 2012 Team Physician of the Year. He is a former President of the NBA Physicians Association and a current consultant to the NBA. He also serves a team physician for the University of Memphis, the UFL Memphis Showboats, the Christian Brothers University, LeMoyne-Owen College and Christian Brothers High School. Dr. Azar has authored and edited numerous peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and other publications. He is co-editor of Campbell’s Operative Orthopaedics and Campbell’s Core Orthopaedic Procedures. He is editor-in-chief of Orthopaedic Clinics, Campbell’s Orthopaedic Journal, Illustrated Tips and Tricks in Sports Medicine surgery, and the AAOS Orthopaedic Knowledge Update – Sports Medicine, 6th Edition. An active participant in a number of community philanthropic organizations, Dr. Azar currently serves as Co-Chair of the ALSAC/St. Jude Board of Directors and Governors. For more info, visit https://www.campbellclinic.com/physician/frederick-azar/ Dr. Tyler J. Brolin is an orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in the evaluation and treatment of shoulder and elbow disorders. This includes arthroscopic and open management of all aspects of shoulder and elbow pathology. He performs a variety of orthopaedic procedures including: total shoulder and elbow replacements, shoulder and elbow revision replacements for failed surgery, rotator cuff repairs, tendon transfers for irreparable rotator cuff tears, labral and SLAP repairs, elbow arthroscopy, biceps tendon repairs, UCL repairs/reconstructions, and fracture fixation. He is a member of the following professional societies: American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons; American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons; Mid-America Orthopaedic Association; Tennessee Orthopaedic Society; Phoenix Society; and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honors Society. Dr. Brolin has won numerous awards including the 2017 Rothman Institute Shoulder and Elbow Fellow Researcher of the Year; 2017 Jefferson Orthopaedic Society Fellow Research Presentation Award; 2016 Hugh Smith Research Presentation Award; 2016 ASES Charles S. Neer Clinical Science Award, and 2022 ASES Charles S. Need Basic Science Award. He currently serves as medical director of the Campbell Clinic ASCs and is President of the Tennessee Orthopaedic Society. He also serves as consultant reviewer for numerous research journals and as associate editor of the Shoulder and Elbow Section Editor for Orthopedic Clinics of North America and Shoulder Section Editor for OKU 15. Dr. Brolin has recently been selected as one of two U.S. surgeons to participate ASES/SECEC traveling European fellowship. For more info, visit https://www.campbellclinic.com/physician/tyler-brolin/ Dr. Christopher T. Holland, M.D., M.S. is a physician-scientist and orthopaedic surgeon whose career blends a rigorous scientific foundation with an expansive clinical and academic focus in adult reconstructive orthopaedic surgery. His extensive research background, beginning in basic science and evolving into high-impact clinical investigations, reflects a multidisciplinary commitment to innovation, evidence-based practice, and improving surgical outcomes in orthopaedics. During medical school and residency, Dr. Holland remained actively involved in translational and clinical research. He collaborated with Dr. Ameae Walker on cancer biology studies, investigating the role of prolactin receptor agonists in prostate cancer xenograft models. His residency at UC Davis further solidified his role as a research leader, culminating in multiple projects on imaging-based diagnostics, pain management, surgical outcomes, and implant survivorship. His clinical research includes over 25 peer-reviewed articles, many of which appear in top-tier journals such as The Journal of Arthroplasty, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, and Cureus. Notably, Dr. Holland has contributed to the evolving understanding of patient-specific outcomes in joint arthroplasty. His work has examined topics such as coronal plane alignment phenotypes in total knee arthroplasty, sex and race disparities in joint mechanics, cost analyses comparing robotic and traditional surgical approaches, and the optimization of surgical site infection prevention. As a principal investigator, Dr. Holland has secured competitive funding, such as the 2024 AAHKS Foundation for Arthroplasty Research and Education (FARE) Grant supporting a randomized controlled trial on extended oral tranexamic acid. He has also contributed to data-driven approaches on perioperative opioid use, enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols, and the application of artificial intelligence in surgical education content development. Beyond authorship, Dr. Holland serves as Section Editor for Orthopaedic Clinics of North America and as a reviewer for The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, underscoring his growing influence in shaping orthopaedic literature. His leadership in research has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Senior Resident Research Award, Best Overall Paper at the OSET Meeting, and the Dr. & Mrs. James A. Browne Travel Grant. In sum, Dr. Christopher T. Holland’s research exemplifies a dedication to translating bench science into meaningful clinical applications. His work enhances patient care in joint replacement surgery while setting a foundation for future advancements in orthopaedic science and education. For more info, visit https://www.campbellclinic.com/physician/christopher-holland/ Dr. William M. Mihalko is a hip and knee replacement surgeon scientist who joined the Campbell Clinic team in 2008. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Rochester, his medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia and his Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Virginia Commonwealth University. He is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a member of the following professional societies: American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, Orthopaedic Research Society, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Orthopaedic Association, International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty (2024 President) The Knee Society and The Hip Society. He specializes in robotic knee and hip replacement surgery. He has had multiple research grants including ones from the NIH and the FDA. He has received numerous research and clinical awards during his career and he is the only orthopaedic surgeon in the state of Tennessee who has been elected into both the Knee and the Hip Society. He currently splits his time at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center as the Chair of the joint Graduate Program in Biomedical Engineering where he maintains a biomechanics lab and a motion science lab. This is the second consecutive year he has obtained the top 3% researcher designation in his field. For more info, visit https://www.campbellclinic.com/physician/william-mihalko/

