Pathformance Technologies Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies 4 Years in a Row

Elizabeth Johnson, CEO Pathformance Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, announced that Pathformance has once again earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list—the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the fourth consecutive year Pathformance has received this honor, a milestone made possible by the dedication of its exceptional team, the trust of its valued clients, and the support of incredible partners.The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the nation’s most successful independent businesses. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Making this list for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the passion, hard work, and collaboration of our entire Pathformance team. We are deeply grateful to our partners and clients, whose trust and collaboration drive our success every single day. This recognition reflects the shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and measurable impact that defines Pathformance,” said Elizabeth Johnson , CEO of Pathformance.This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and shifting market dynamics. Among the top 500 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, with more than 48,678 jobs added to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix. The top 500 companies will be featured in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.About PathformancePathformance is a leading marketing and measurement company empowering brands, RMNs, advertisers, and ad-tech partners to optimize their media investments with precision and transparency. Recognized as an industry innovator, Pathformance delivers actionable insights and data-driven strategies to help clients understand the full impact of every advertising dollar. Pathformance has measured 500 brands, measuring the impact of 25B impressions, $240M in media budgets, and generating $1.2B in incremental sales. Learn more at pathformance.com.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

