SIDECHEF AND PATHFORMANCE PARTNER TO ELEVATE IN-RECIPE CAMPAIGN PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideChef , a leading recipe tech company and advertising partner for food & beverage CPG brands is partnering with Pathformance, a provider of campaign performance analytics. This collaboration provides deeper insights into the performance of Cost-Per-Order campaigns across SideChef’s platforms, allowing marketers to refine their strategies with data-driven precision. Recent campaigns have demonstrated up to a 15x ROAS.With SideChef’s Cost-Per-Order campaigns, food brands can sponsor their products across SideChef’s network of recipe sites, featuring over 20,000 recipes. CPG brands can engage high-intent shoppers through the recipe platform, a shoppable newsletter with 150K+ subscribers, and various social media accounts. These touchpoints guide users to recipe pages where in-recipe ads make ingredients shoppable, driving users directly to the carts of leading US retailers, such as Walmart, Instacart, Target and Kroger.With Pathformance’s advanced analytics capabilities, SideChef’s partners gain a comprehensive understanding of how campaigns impact online and in-store sales and overall performance. Pathformance tracks the difference in purchase rates across various geographical locations, including store level POS data, providing invaluable pre-, during, and post-campaign insights. The result is a clearer picture of the true impact of marketing efforts and actionable data to refine future campaigns.Key metrics and insights the partnership delivers:● Incremental Dollars: Quantifying the additional revenue driven by the campaign.● ROAS: Evaluating the efficiency of ad spend and its correlation to sales.● Sales Lift: Measuring the increase in sales directly attributed to the campaign.● Category Performance: Assessing how specific product categories perform in response to the campaign.● Item Performance: Understanding how individual products perform and resonate with consumers.● Geographic Performance: Analyzing how different regions respond to campaign efforts.● Halo Effect: Measuring the positive impact a campaign has on other similar products from the same brand, leading to increased sales across the board.“We’re excited to partner with Pathformance, as their expertise in measuring the effectiveness of marketing campaigns aligns perfectly with our mission at SideChef—to deliver transparency and measurable results for our partners,” said Kevin Yu, CEO at SideChef. “This collaboration will empower our partners with the actionable insights needed to optimize their campaigns and drive greater success.”Pathformance’s innovative analytics allows SideChef’s partners to not only track the immediate success of their campaigns but also understand the longer-term impact, including cross-product influence and regional performance variations. This will help brands optimize their marketing spend and make data-backed decisions for future strategies.“We are excited to partner with SideChef and bring our advanced campaign performance analytics to their platform,” said Elizabeth Johnson , CEO at Pathformance. “By providing a clear picture of campaign success across multiple dimensions, we can help brands fine-tune their strategies and deliver better results.”This partnership marks a significant step forward in offering a deeper level of data and analysis to SideChef’s growing list of partners. As the platform continues to innovate in the world of digital marketing, the collaboration with Pathformance reinforces SideChef’s commitment to providing the best tools for performance optimization.About SideChefSideChef is a leading recipe tech company and advertising partner that empowers CPG brands, retailers, kitchen appliance brands, and food media companies with recipe-driven experiences to grow and market their businesses. With over 12 years of expertise, SideChef delivers innovative software solutions and contextual marketing strategies while operating its own award-winning shoppable recipe platform. Through its extensive network, SideChef enables brands to connect with high-intent grocery shoppers worldwide, reaching millions of home cooks and driving $200 million in annual basket value.For more information, please visit https://www.sidechef.com/business/ About PathformancePathformance is a leading marketing and measurement company empowering brands,RMNs, advertisers, and ad-tech partners to optimize their media investments withprecision and transparency. Recognized as an industry innovator, Pathformance deliversactionable insights and data-driven strategies to help clients understand the full impact ofevery advertising dollar. Pathformance has measured 500 brands, measuring the impact of25B impressions, $240M in media budgets, and generated $1.2B in incremental sales.For more information, please visit https://pathformance.com/

