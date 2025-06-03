LEFT HAND AGENCY AND PATHFORMANCE PARTNER, CREATING MEANINGFUL OMNICHANNEL MEDIA MEASUREMENT FOR CPG BRANDS

Left Hand Agency and Pathformance Partner

Strategic Collaboration Provides Stronger Analytics and Real-Time Optimization

This strategic collaboration will create meaningful omnichannel media measurement for our clients,” “It focuses on the real advertising impact metrics like incrementality and overall sales lift.” — CEO Lauren Ridgley

OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Left Hand Agency , a leading independent CPG media agency, announced a partnership with Pathformance, an innovative campaign performance measurement firm.“This strategic collaboration will create meaningful omnichannel media measurement for our clients,” said Left Hand Agency CEO Lauren Ridgley. “It focuses on the real advertising impact metrics that keep CPG brand managers up at night, like incrementality and overall sales lift.”While most closed-loop retail media network measurement focuses solely on digital tactics, Left Hand Agency’s work with Pathformance incorporates upper-funnel awareness tactics to the media measurement mix. “Evaluating how different channels and mixes are performing allows us to provide marketing leaders with the measurementtheir finance teams are asking for. Being able to prove advertising impact allows our clients to justify media spend outside of digital channels” Ridgley added.Pathformance’s precision measurement capabilities also enable Left Hand Agency to evaluate performance across multiple retailers. This presents a significant advantage for brands that have distribution across big-box, chain retailers, convenience stores, and specialty outlets—where a closed loop retail media network measurement is typically siloed to one retailer.In a recent campaign with a snack brand client sold in multiple retail environments, Pathformance used holdout methodology to track incremental sales, validating a 13.3% sales lift directly attributable to media exposure.“Our collaboration with Left Hand Agency represents the kind of strategic partnership that moves the industry forward,” said Elizabeth Johnson, CEO of Pathformance. “Together, we are delivering measurable business outcomes. The 13.3% sales lift validated through our methodology is proof that when media is planned withmeasurement in mind from the start, brands can connect the dots between awareness, engagement, and revenue.”A true strategic collaboration, the Pathformance and Left Hand Agency teams work in lockstep before, during, and after the campaign execution, assessing performance and implementing optimizations. “From the start our team has felt this to be an outstanding partnership—one where we are both learning from each other whilesupporting our clients,” said Ridgley. “The Pathformance team is always accessible and incredibly knowledgeable.”This partnership exemplifies both Left Hand Agency’s and Pathformance’s commitment to empowering brands to maximize their media investments and create data-backed plans that drive growth.About Pathformance:Pathformance is a leading marketing and measurement company empowering brands, RMNs, advertisers, and ad-tech partners to optimize their media investments with precision and transparency. Recognized as an industry innovator, Pathformance delivers actionable insights and data-driven strategies to help clients understand the full impact of every advertising dollar. Pathformance has measured 500 brands, measuring the impact of 25B impressions, $240M in media budgets, and generating $1.2B in incremental sales. Learn more at pathformance.com.About Left Hand Agency, LLC:Left Hand Agency (LHA) is a boutique, independent media buying and planning agency. A trusted, data-driven team with more than 180 years of combined experience executing high-impact, omnichannel campaigns, LHA provides strategy development, audience targeting, and campaign execution across digital and traditional media channels. A Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC), LHA has managed campaigns ranging from $20,000 to $14M in media spend across industries including CPG, retail, food and beverage, nonprofit, restaurant, entertainment, automotive, and services. Learn more at lefthandagency.com.Maia Brusseaumaia@lefthandagency.com720.445.1153

