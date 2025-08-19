Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Introduce Jet Car Experience

MALDIVES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, guests can now carve through the crystal-clear lagoons in a sleek, high-performance ride that blends adrenaline with elegance on their latest water adventure, the Jet Car experience. This new addition invites explorers to discover the Maldives from an entirely new perspective, all while immersed in the signature comfort and sophistication of Iru Veli and Vilu Reef.The Jet Car, powered by a high-performance Yamaha engine, delivers an exhilarating ride. Guests can choose from a selection of packages, including guided Jet Car excursions where a professional driver navigates the lagoon, or private hire options where guests take the wheel themselves, accompanied by a guide on a jet ski for safety and support.Sun Siyam Vilu Reef showcases a sleek white Jet Car while Sun Siyam Iru Veli features a vibrant bright pink Jet Car, adding a playful burst of color to the horizon. With intuitive controls, the experience is designed to suit both seasoned water sports enthusiasts and beginners. The cars’ built-in Bluetooth speakers allow guests to create their own soundtrack as well.

