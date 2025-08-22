A.Y. Strauss Expands Commercial Real Estate Group with Five New Professionals

A.Y. Strauss Logo Alex H. Rosenthal, Partner in A.Y. Strauss' Commercial Real Estate Group. Richard S. Kelin, Partner in A.Y. Strauss' Commercial Real Estate Group.

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.Y. Strauss, a leading law firm renowned for its extensive experience in commercial real estate and related legal services, is pleased to announce the significant expansion of its Commercial Real Estate Practice Group with the addition of five accomplished professionals. The group welcomes two new partners, as well as a new counsel, associate, and paralegal. Alex Rosenthal joins the firm as Partner, bringing a decade of experience in sophisticated real estate transactions. He brings strategic insight and execution to complex deals, focusing on commercial leasing, portfolio acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, and financings across asset classes. Rosenthal previously practiced at a national firm, where he built a strong reputation for delivering effective solutions in complex real estate deals. Richard Kelin also joins the firm as Partner, accompanied by his longtime team: Aline S. Grossman as Counsel, David H. Goldberg as Associate, and Barbara Sanseverino as Paralegal. Kelin previously led the commercial real estate practice at a boutique firm, earning a reputation for his steady guidance and deal-focused approach. Collectively, the team adds decades of experience in real estate finance and development, with a track record of closing billions of dollars in multifamily transactions.“We are thrilled to welcome these talented professionals to our Commercial Real Estate Practice Group,” said Aaron Strauss, Managing Partner at A.Y. Strauss. “Their combined expertise and commitment to excellence perfectly align with our firm’s dedication to providing exceptional service and strategic counsel to our clients in the real estate industry. This expansion positions us to better serve and support our clients through every stage of their commercial real estate ventures.”Rosenthal shares, “Joining A.Y. Strauss as a Partner presents a unique opportunity to collaborate with a team that values innovation, teamwork, and client success. I am excited to contribute to the firm’s ongoing growth and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”Kelin adds, “I am honored to join A.Y. Strauss and to bring my team into this dynamic practice. Together, we look forward to enhancing the firm’s Real Estate Practice by offering thorough deal support customized to address our clients' changing needs.”The addition of these professionals underscores A.Y. Strauss’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its real estate capabilities and maintaining its position as a trusted legal partner for clients navigating the complex commercial real estate market.About A.Y. Strauss:A.Y. Strauss offers sophisticated legal counsel with the personalized attention of a boutique firm and the intellectual depth of a larger practice. The firm serves emerging businesses, institutional clients, and high-net-worth individuals across a wide range of legal matters, including commercial real estate, litigation, construction, immigration, cannabis, labor & employment, and corporate bankruptcy. With offices in Livingston, NJ, and New York, NY, A.Y. Strauss is committed to delivering exceptional legal services and fostering a collaborative culture. For more information, visit www.aystrauss.com

